I Left Track And Field For Over Four Years To Concentrate On My Family – Ogunmakinju

Olympian, Omolara Omotosho Ogunmakinju, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Asaba, said she hopes to be at the next World Championships as she is already getting set to hit her mark. Excerpts…

How do you feel about this year’s National Sports Festival?

Glory be to God for making me one of the athletes that will take part in this year’s festival, it wasn’t easy to come back after childbirth, burn fat, and start training. I thank God I was able to make an impact and be at the national sports festival.

You have been away for years, what really happened?

I had to leave the track and concentrate on my new home and take the opportunity to give birth to my beautiful kids. I am grateful to God and also my husband for staying by me.

Coming back from childbirth as you said, would you say it has been easy or difficult compared to coming back from injury?

Injury is for maybe three weeks or a month. This was for years. So many things happened and I have come back to the life I had before. Trying to do other things together was difficult, but things usually work out with proper planning. Everything is planned according to a good schedule and my husband was there to continue to encourage me, I am so grateful to him. Sometimes we will be on the bed and I don’t want to go anywhere but be with him and God, things really worked for me. Hopefully, next year I will be better. We had World Championship and Olympics last year, how do feel watching other athletes and not seeing yourself there? The truth is the athletes are running fast at the moment and I’d have to be at my best to return to real competition. I am working so hard so I can start running faster too and be better than I am at the moment.

Are you scared of the pace of some of these athletes as you start to return to form?

I met some people on the track and they are meeting me too; the most important thing is to continue to work hard like I have been doing. I don’t see anything stopping me from getting to where I want to be. When you work hard, finish your programme, follow your coach’s instructions and pray to God, nothing is impossible before God.

With the World Championships coming up in 2023, do you stand a chance of qualifying?

Surely, I will be ready, I have my programme and what to do to get to my best and achieve the qualifying time; I am working on that and I will be there hopefully with the other athletes.

What is your target at this festival because you still have a lot of catching up to do?

I’m just here to test where I was and where I am now. I’m coming to run the relays, my coach just asked to come and try the relays to see if there is an improvement and I believe there is.

This is actually off-season where athletes try to recuperate. So many athletes would be short of proper training and also fitness, seeing yourself just coming back, do you stand a better chance?

It depends on these athletes’ coaches; the coaches have the programme for each individual athlete, and what they need. Coach knows what I need and within this short period, he has given me what I need. Within that period, we went back to prepare against this festival, to do little things that I know I lack. He’s still on it but I know that by next year I will be better. The same goes for all other athletes because the festival was already in their plans before now.

Being an athlete and a mother, what would you say is the difference?

Everything is scheduled, you have to schedule your work; wake up earlier and do the things you need to do at the right time and when you are back from the track, you face your family. When you are on the track you face it. You rest with the little time you have to rest. And with prayers, everything will work out well.

With all said and done, how have you been balancing the career you love so much and the family at home?

I’ve been trying to balance everything with God. Everything has to do with planning, once you plan it very well it will work. If you are very hard working and you wake up at the right time, it will work. I love my career but at the same time my husband and children are the most important people in my life, so I must show them love too and God has been helping me.

With World Championships, the Olympics, African Games and the other major championships coming up from next year, how soon do you think you will be ready?

With my programmes and my schedule, I think I should be at my best by May next year. The latest for me to get my time is June, so I will give it my all to qualify for the Worlds and any other events for next year, and then I will start the preparation for the Olympics.

What would you say about the people you are competing against at the moment and those that are coming up now?

Like I said before, we are all athletes and I met some people too while coming up, while some of my former teammates are still competing, there are some younger ones too.

Who among the younger ones would you say has impressed you most?

I will say Imaobong Nse Uko from Akwa Ibom State. She has impressed me a lot. I really like her and I’m just watching and expecting her to run faster. She’s going to be a superstar maybe within two years.

There is the notion that athletes running 400m must be tall, but Imaobong is not that tall, what would you say about this?

She has a constant pace. Once you have a constant pace you will be able to meet up. Some people just have speed but no endurance to finish the race. Once you have a constant pace, you can do something. I don’t have too much speed, mine is constant space. I make sure I make a little headspace. It depends on individual athletes.

How much did you miss track?

I missed track a lot and I missed my running mates. Now I have another set of people, it’s like being in another class and I’m loving it, it’s fun. You are competing for Rivers State here in Asaba, how do you see the state faring in the festival. We have done enough to achieve something great with my other teammates; I think we are going to win.

Like this: Like Loading...