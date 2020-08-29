I lied about being a stripper, says Reality TV star, Tuoyo

One of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Tuoyo Ideh, says he lied about being a stripper during his time at the reality TV show.

Tuoyo as an housemate on the fourth edition of Big Brother Naija caused a lot of stir and gained attention when he told viewers of the reality TV show during its premiere that he was a part-time stripper. In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page, on August 27, the reality TV star said he had been living a lie and decided it was time to come out with the truth.

He said: “For over a year now I’ve been living a lie. Some people have advised me to go on with it but I fear for my mental health and my future so I’ve chosen to come out. Big brother was my biggest shot at fame and nothing in the world could have stopped me from grabbing it with both hands,” he wrote.

“But somehow I felt like I wasn’t enough and I needed to do more and BE more to stay relevant and to get some extra clout. I was desperate, the magnitude of the competition I was going for even made me more desperate so I attached a tag to myself – “I’m a Part-time Stripper” I said to the whole world.” According to him, he got tired of keeping up with the lie and fake career path he had created for himself which made him feel like a fool.

He added: “I got the hype I wanted but it was unsustainable, I couldn’t live up to it because actually, that’s not who I am but because I have the body I tried to force it, to push if I could keep living the lie to make it become true but the more I did, the more I regretted.

“I wasn’t deriving any pleasure and in fact, I felt like I was making a fool of myself so I had to stop. And I’m here to say I’m sorry I lied, no one is perfect, my ultimate strategy has turned back to hurt my reputation and my brand.”

“My name is Tuoyo Ideh AND I AM NOT A STRIPPER. You’ll be meeting the REAL me very soon. Cheers to a new beginning!! #TuoyoRebranded #OpenLetter.”

