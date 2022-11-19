I look forward to styling Michelle Obama – Mimi Linda Yina, CEO Medlin Couture

Mimi Linda Yina popularly known as Medlin Boss is the brain behind the brand Medlin Couture.

Despite successfully styling top Nollywood actors, music stars, famous reality TV personalities and dignitaries, the fashion consultant, label owner and brand influencer says she looks forward to working with Michelle Obama, wife of former US President, Barrack Obama.

“I look forward to styling Michelle Obama; She exudes so much class, shows and lives like a humble human amidst the heights attained and is undeniably fashionable. I also look forward to styling Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce. The big picture is to go Global in the coming years. We want to style people for Oscars, The Gala etc. A real MEDLIN woman is a classic and timeless woman, who is not defined by the status quo; An intrinsic sense of identity,” she said in a recent interview with reputable media platforms.

Wondering how the brand name was “Medlin” discovered, she recalled, “Medlin” the brand name is an abbreviation, Its a derived and combined word coined from the initials of beloved persons; So when I thought about opening the brand Medlin Couture, I was in search of uniqueness and the thought of me picking initials from endeared individuals led me to this point, to this Moniker. I’m glad about my decision, the feedback was themed with love, appreciation and support from the people I sought to honour.”

Medlin Boss also shared how her journey started, “My journey into the fashion world started as passion; a fervent and certain passion. I have always loved fashion; back in the University of Port Harcourt, as an undergraduate of sociology, I would travel abroad on holidays and come back with a lot of designer clothes for my personal use and people would be like “…next time you travel please shop for us too. So, I realized it would make a lot of sense if I could monetize my passion, so I began to bring clothes to sell whenever I travelled. I started with one suitcase and everything I brought was bought, so I begun to increase my suitcases, from one to two, then three… And that’s how business started for me. Next came my first shop,” she said.

