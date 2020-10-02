I lost my relationship over music career–Ogyny

Oginni Oluwaseun David aka Ogyny has revealed how he lost a five-year relationship over his decision to stick to music. The entertainer made this known while speaking on the most painful sacrifice he made in his career. “She wanted me to choose another career.

As I wasn’t making money yet from entertainment, I was even spending money I made from my side hustle on music,” says Ogyny. This multi-talented Ogyny hails from Osun state, who is an alumni of Lagos State Polytechnic and the University of South Africa, is a force to reckon with in the Nigerian Entertainment industry and according to him, the sky is just the beginning. Ogyny as a singer he has released a couple of groundbreaking songs which include the 2017 controversial release, ‘No Be So’, ‘Elerin Eye’ and ‘Ntokozo’ in 2018; ‘Monini’ in 2019, and his latest single ‘Heaven’ was released about a month ago.

Heaven is a love ballad that tells the story of search and finding love. Heaven was inspired by a true story of love. Finding love when and where it is least expected can be mind-blowing. He recently shot the video for the song ‘Heaven’ and it’s on YouTube and gradually enjoying massive air-played on all cable TV (musical station) across the nation. Speaking on his experience and gains as a singer, Ogyny said despite the lack of proper structure in the industry, he won’t be deterred to become outstanding.

The musician cum actor said passion has been his staying power while he noted that aside from his mum, his role models were Tubaba, Sound Sultan, R.M.D, Ramsey Nouah, and Akin Lewis.

Like this: Like Loading...