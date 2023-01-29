I lost my virginity at 19, dated lady 5 years older –Pere

Reality TV star, Pere Egbi, says he lost his virginity at 19 and dated a lady who was five years older. In a chat with Toke Makinwa, the media personality, Pere recalled his relationship life as a teenager. He said he fell “neck-deep in love” and dated an older woman in his subsequent relationship. “I lost my virginity. I think it was 19. Then there was this [other] chick I met. She was older,” he said.

“She wasn’t the one that took my virginity by the way. It was another lady. “I met this [older] woman. I think I was 21 or 22 and she was 27 at the time.” Pere said his relationship with the older woman ended abruptly because she was concerned about his age. “It was purely sexual. We were just having sex and the whole thing just turned into this crazy relationship,” he said. “All of a sudden, she brings up age.

I’ve already fallen for this chick and then she brought up this age thing. “She said she can’t necessarily have anything with me anymore because it’s bothering her. “I tried to talk her into the fact that age is nothing but a number. But she didn’t agree. “She stopped responding to my calls after a long time. I was heartbroken.” Pere rose to fame after participating in the sixth edition of the BBNaija reality show. The reality star has also carved a niche for himself as an actor in the industry. In 2021, Pere Egbi bagged a “Best Actor” nomination in the Best of Nollywood Awards (BON).

