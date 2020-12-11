Metro & Crime

I lost N52m property to #EndSARS protests –APC stalwart

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

PDP seeks compensation for burnt secretariat

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ife Oyedele (an engineer), yesterday said he lost property worth N52 million to the violence which dogged the #EndSARS protests. He stated this before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality and violent protest that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

Oyedele, who is the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), told the panel during its sitting in Akure, the state capital, that his house and office were attacked and destroyed by hoodlums during the violent protest. Oyedele, who was represented by his counsel, Omololu Bagbe, listed the affected property to include his residential apartment at Okitipupa and his political campaign offices at Okitipupa and in Akure. Meanwhile, further hearing of his petition was halted due to an amendment to the petition as his counsel was directed to submit the documents through the secretary of the panel.

Also, the Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told the nine-man panel that its secretariat was among the many structures razed during protest. However, the Secretary and Legal Adviser of the party, Olusola Olujimi, told the panel that part of the destroyed property was being rebuilt. He added that a letter detailing all the destroyed items at the secretariat was sent to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu before the renovation project commenced.

Meanwhile, to ascertain the level of destruction witnessed during the protests, the panel promised to visit premises of individuals whose property were destroyed The Chairman of the panel, Justice Adesola Sidiq, gave the assurance when victims of the protests began the presentation of how they lost valuables.

Sidiq said there would be a visit to the site of the destruction to see the damage done for proper recommendations. A total of 17 people including organisations have filed petitions seeking compensations for their destroyed properties.

Our Reporters

