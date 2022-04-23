I love African traditional attires – Makinde

Tola Makinde, fondly known as TM is the founder of Mo-Rainbow (Down syndrome) Foundation. The banker -turned advocate spoke with DEBORAH OCHENI about her fashion philosophy, passion for children living with Down syndrome and sundry issues. Excerpts…

You beautifully turned out, do you have any beauty routine?

Thanks. Yes, I work out, I take short walk around the estate I reside, I try my best to eat right too. I don’t have a rigid beauty routine that I follow religiously. I use a mild facial wash, scrub my skin, and use light make up once a while.

What is your personal style?

Chic and modern, it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money.

Would you say you are a fan of Ankara prints?

I like Ankara prints especially with the way designers are creative with styles now.

What is your view on African traditional wears?

Its classic, I’m proud to be African and I love our heritage.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

No, there are always make shift options. For instance, my phone can serve as my wristwatch.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

Shoes.

Which fashion accessory do you live for?

I’ m not a slave to fashion. I’ m more about style.

Do you conform to trend?

No, I’ m more about style. Style never goes out of fashion so, I create my style.

Which fashion trend do you love most?

I am more about style; I love to look good at all times. Style has to do with confidence, charisma and character. Whatever I’m confident in is my fashion trend.

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt?

They are about my easiest outfit especially when there’s work to be done. A pair of sneakers makes the outfit complete.

What makes a woman well dressed?

Her style, self-worth and sense of creativity.

Whose celebrity style do you like most?

Oh! so many.

Fashion wise, do you have a role model?

Yes, I do, I have more than one.

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

Wearing my pajamas or night wear to the supermarket. (Laughter).

What is your ready to go outfits?

T-shirts and jeans.

Would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Well, beauty is not what you use on your body or do with your body. I believe it radiates from inside. As long as my self-esteem remains intact, anything I wear works for me.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

Shoes, tops and dresses.

How do you love your shoes?

I love them with comfy heels, smart and stylish, as long as they look beautiful on my feet.

What determines what you wear?

Well, the occasion for the day sometimes determines what I wear. I like to play a lot, so many times I love to dress down or be in smart casuals because I might have to be on the floor or hop around with the children. On days I have to attend meetings, meet people or dignitaries, go for conferences and all that formal events, I have to look presentable or better still dress for the occasion. It’s always safer for me to dress smartly, ready for a TV interview as I have had impromptu interviews before in public places where I wasn’t expecting to be interviewed. Ultimately, when I look into the mirror I want to feel fearless and own the oomph! The confidence I have is that God has my back.

Who is your best designer?

There are so many designers out there; I love the ones that my purse can afford now. When I can afford those ones I admire from afar, I might be able to mention their names then.

Do you have a signature perfume?

Lady Million, Yellow Diamonds, and Maison lan come.

How do you love your hairdo and makeup?

I wear my natural hair but sometimes I love my hairdo and make up moderately done.

Do you have any fashion obsession?

Shoes.

What inspired the decision to leave a well-paying job (banking) to care for children living with Down syndrome?

I figured God was trying to change my career path even though I loved working in the banking industry. God in heaven must have said; ‘hey girl, it is time to move unto a greater assignment.’ So it happened that I had my baby in 2011 and about five days later she was diagnosed with Down syndrome. This came as a rude shock, so instead of me resuming after my maternity vacation, I sent in a resignation letter after 11(Eleven) years of banking. I was about to dance to a different type of music, a music people don’t like to dance to, a school people don’t like to attend; having a child with additional needs.

It was a very challenging period in my life. Thankfully, I had a prior knowledge and exposure to the condition and I knew I would not be able to cope with the responsibility as I had been given a higher role to play at work. Thankfully, I had the strong backing of my husband. I had prayed to have a baby girl and because nobody prays to have a child with genetic disorders, answers to my prayers has brought about a blessing in disguise. I have discovered purpose and passion from my pain. My worst nightmare is over. My little bundle which initially caused me pain had the purpose of God for my life wrapped in that pain which has now turned into passion.

For the life of me, I couldn’t believe my career would come to an end, but who am I to complain. It was a very tough decision coupled with sleepless nights, heart wrenching moments because of fear of the unknown. I had to be brave and just sacrifice for my children more so, it hit home for me that I had to begin to run around to ensure my daughter had all the interventions early enough after I had come to terms with the condition. I did not have to dwell in denial for too long as I knew the burden would come in different stages as my daughter grows.

How difficult was the decision to take on this challenge for you?

It was only wise for me to accept and embrace my bundle of joy before looking at the diagnosis. I had searched for help for my daughter because I had a prior knowledge of early intervention. I left the country to get help for my daughter in the United States and came back with so much ideas on how to care for children with Down syndrome from a tender age. I returned to discover that many more children are being neglected and I imagined how much potentials that would be wasted if they are not supported. I had to lend my voice, I had to come out from my shell to save other children from doom. I see it as being on a rescue mission, people do not want to have anything to do with our children in the society. It’s sad because they have missed out a great deal because children with DS have the same needs as every other child and they have a lot to give if you get close to them. I had to be a rainbow in another child’s sky. It was a hard decision for me but because I compared the care here to that which was received abroad, I accepted the call and I’m humbled today because there is hope for our children and life after a Down syndrome diagnosis.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...