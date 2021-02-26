‘I love cars, but being a female mechanic is tough job’

Being a female mechanic is certainly not an easy task for Chisom Okeke, who has been mechanic since 2017. Even though, it is a field not fit for a woman, it has been a challenge that brought the best out of her. In a chat with Blessing Uma, she expressed her frustrations and joy of being a female mechanic. Excerpt

Where you forced into this job or your choice and what motivated you?

My choice, really, my love for cars motivated me into this job. I love cars, I have always dreamt to have my own car. So fixing car was one of the things I have dreamt of in the future.

How has the journey been so far?

It has not really been all that pleasant. I will say it’s a mixed experience that eventually gives me a full sense of fulfillment. I face a lot, especially when I started the job newly, I was trying to carry engine of a car and hit my leg, also, when I was learning how to drive, I was involved in an accident of which my legs were broken. I stayed back at home for one year before I recovered and I thank God for his grace upon my life.

What will you say is the hardest task so far on this job?

Setting Engine timing, cars like v8, v6 are very difficult to set. If you don’t set it well, the owner will experience several problems like knocking, hard to start, increase fuel usage, over heat e.t.c. Lifting heavy item is also a hard task, for most time, I develop body pains.

And what is most interesting to you?

Before I started this job, I use to wonder how mechanic dismantle cars and fix them back as if they built the cars. I find that very interesting.

What do you dare to do differently from your male counterparts?

Setting Engine timing is a very difficult task, that’s why it’s difficult to find a mechanic in that field, I want to focus on Engine timing.

What category of people patronise you?

Different kind of people, anyone with faulty car.

How do you react to people’s reactions towards you?

Oh that! I get a lot of negative and positive reactions from people especially negative ones. Some will say I look very dirty, I smell, I look ugly and they don’t think any man will want to marry me, but I don’t let all the negative reactions way me down instead I laugh because I know where my God is taking me and few of them encourage me to keep it up.

What about your family, what do they say to your being an auto mechanic?

Yes I have a family here in Lagos, when I told my mummy that I wanted to go learn auto mechanic job, she said I haven’t change because back in the days my family has always seen me as a tomboy, my mum and siblings support me in my job.

How do you manage your relationship especially with the opposite sex?

I don’t have any.

Why?!

I am still young. I’m just 20 years old. I still have a lot to cover before settling down with a man.

When do you hope to get married and will you still continue this job?

Yes, this job is my life, my future husband should be able to understand that. I pray by then I will be able to gather money to start up my own and have boys that will be working for me.

What is the projection for you on this job by yourself?

“I see myself moving higher in the next three years, I want to travel out of the country garner more experience, then come back to set up my own auto mechanic shop I pray to have money by then”.

Tell us about your educational background?

I schooled in Imo State, both nursery primary and secondary school. I lost my dad when I was in JSS3 and there was no one to sponsor me in education, so, I became a dropout at SS2.

How do you combine your job with your home chores?

Is not easy at all because I work from Monday to Saturday, Sundays is the only time I have for house chores.

How do you relax?

I am not the outing type, Sundays is the only time I have chance to relax and I use it to sleep deep and tight.

How did you feel in the beginning when starting this job?

Excited, I was happy because I wanted to do something different from other female.

What was your story before you started this job?

I started learning this job when I was staying still in Ajah before I develop. I trekked down some area of Lagos looking for a job. Unfortunately, I was not lucky enough to get one, I decided to go learn a job, and many jobs pass through my mind like hairdresser, tailoring e.t.c. I noticed that each corner I pass, there’s always a hairdresser shop or a tailor shop, I was discouraged. I was thinking of a job that pays well but with less competition. There was an auto mechanic shop where I live, I approached the mechanic engineer there and ask him if he can teach me. He replied saying if you are willing and have the strength required of the job, “why not?” That was how I started the next day.

What advice will you give to your follow woman?

I will advice them not to wait for manner to fall from heaven, they should engage in any kind of handiwork that they have passion for, in order to survive.

