I made almost N1m selling babies, says 33-year-old father

A 33-year-old man, Oluwaseyi Akinsete has confessed how he was able to make N800,000 from selling babies in the last two years.
The suspect, who was paraded at the police headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital after he was caught alongside his girlfriend with a toddler they were about to sell, disclosed that he started the business in 2019 after he was introduced to it by his friend, John Emeka.
This was just as a 25-year-old housewife, Mrs Happiness Emmanuel was arrested for killing her husband’s younger wife, Mrs Blessing Emmanuel with a hoe during a fight at their residence, Sunshine Gardens Estate, Oda Road Akure, the state capital.
According to Akinsete, a father of three, Emeka was able to help him sell his female friend’s baby for N500,000 after which he sold his girlfriend’s baby for N300,000.
While confessing that he used to sell the babies to a buyer in Imo State, the suspect emphasized that they were on the verge of selling the third baby they stole in Ilorin, Kwara State before they were arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.
He said: “I started this work in year 2019. A friend of mine, John Emeka introduced me to the job after he helped me to sell the child of a girl who was my friend for N500,000.
“In total, I’ve been able to steal three babies since I started the business. We used to sell them to our buyer in Imo State. The guy that used to buy the babies from us told us that he works with an orphanage home.”

