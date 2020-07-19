I made big error picking Ajayi as my deputy –Akeredolu

…Group berates Boroffice over demand for Deputy Gov’ship slot, automatic ticket

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has revealed that he made a wrong choice in picking his embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi as his running mate in 2016.

Akeredolu yesterday said despite the criticism and attack from various quarters alleging that Ajayi is his cousin; he felt that he had made a good choice but ultimately wrong choice. It will be recalled that Ajayi had recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akeredolu spoke in Igbekebo, the headquarters of Ese-Odo Local Government Area during his ‘meet the delegates’ tour ahead of the Monday’s primary election of APC.

According to the governor, he was happy that Ajayi showed his true colour, as he described his exit from the party as a cleansing for the better performance of the party.

He urged the people of the local government not to bother about the embattled deputy governor who has left the progressive family for the opposition.

Akeredolu commended members and leaders of the party in Ese-Odo for standing firm and not leaving the APC with Ajayi, adding that it shows that his decision was not acceptable to the people.

He urged the party delegates to vote for him in Monday’s primary election of the party, noting that he was prepared to do more for the people of the state.

He added that his administration has done a lot in the local government, assuring that more development will come to the town if re-elected.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroffice has been berated for allegedly requesting the position of deputy governor as part of conditions that must be fulfilled by the party before he can back the second ambition of Governor Akeredolu.

A political group in Ondo State, Unity Mandate Agenda (UMA) commended the action of Boroffice yesterday in Akure.

The demands were reportedly tabled before members of the APC reconciliation committee led by the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, include a deputy gov- ernorship slot, automatic tickets for him and other members of Unity Forum holding elective positions during the 2023 general elections, key positions in Akeredolu’s cabinet and among others.

UMA, a political forum that was once rooting for Chief Olusola Oke’s candidature said its decided to pitch its tent with Akeredolu’s camp after the reality was dawned on them that the political scheming of Boroffice, who is the leader of aggrieved APC members in the state under the platform of Unity Forum, was the main reason why the group failed to produce a consensus candidate.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Comrade Babatope Abisola, stressed that UMA has been vindicated, saying it would be recalled that they raised the alarm early June this year that Boroffice deliberately created a crisis in the Unity Forum in order to give him easy access to Akeredolu.

Like this: Like Loading...