I make movies that positively impact lives –Christiana Boluwade

American-based filmmaker and Nollywood actress, Christiana Boluwade said that as a Christian, he passion is to make movies that will positively impact the lives of viewers.

She made this statement while speaking with our reporter about her latest movie that is ready to hit the cinemas ‘Alantakun (Spider) on February 11, 2022.

The actress who has been in the makebelieve industry for over two decades with ground-breaking productions and a lot more accolades is showing no signs of stopping as she storms Nollywood with another blockbuster. Boluwade has produced flicks like ‘Taloloko’, ‘

The Fight’ ‘Okun-ebi’, ‘Alantaku’, ‘Retribution the series’ amongst others. She is known for producing impeccable movies with amazing storytell-

‘Alantakun’ which was shot in New York, is a story about a husband and wife who connived and defrauded rich people because of their greed and laziness.

The movie ‘Alantakun’ features actors like Christiana Boluwade, Allwell Ademola, Damola Olatunji, Bayo Alawiye, Tosin Salami and Idowu Akinsade and written by Christiana Boluwade herself. Asked why she delved into filmmaking, the revered filmmaker said: “I produce movies to teach and instruct people.

I use filmmaking as a medium to communicate wisdom about life’s issues. ‘Alantakun’ is not any different. The movie is a must watch for every home, parents. Anyone who watches the movie will definitely be educated.

“Growing up, I was fascinated by movie stars on TV and I decided to nurture that dream. I am a Christian so my movies are bound to teach lessons that will positively impact the lives of my viewers

