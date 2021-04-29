I may end up on pulpit after eight years as governor, says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday hinted that he may end up as a pastor after serving eight years in office as governor. Abiodun, who gave this hint in his remarks at the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention, held at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Lufuwape Town, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, said though he would not ascribe to himself the authority of the clergy, because he loves reading, studying and sharing the words of God, declared: “I may end up on the pulpit after I have served as governor for eight years”.

The event, which was equally used to conduct a valedictory and commendation service for the retiring President of Baptist Convention, Nigeria and the President, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle, was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Senator Ishaku Abbo (Adamawa North), among other dignitaries. Abiodun noted that the theme of the convention; ‘Moving Forward: Finish-ing the race with Joy,’ has called the attention of Nigerians and in fact the entire humanity on the need to do things with fear of God in their hearts. According to him, if Nigerians followed the instructions of God in all they do, living would be much easier and the country would not find itself in the present precarious situation.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians not to lose hope, stressing that; “All we need is the fear of God in conducting our affairs. “We all need to treat our fellow human beings with love and take care of our environment. If we do, we will live a more peaceful and prosperous life. We continue to pray for God’s blessing upon our land, so that our people will live in constant abundance of ev-ery good thing. “More importantly, we must reject violence and pursue peace with one another. We need to walk in love and understanding. This is what our heavenly father expects from us. We, therefore, look forward to the continued reign of peace in our land and the constant strengthening of the body of Christ,” the governor stated.

Like this: Like Loading...