News

I may end up on pulpit after eight years as governor, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday hinted that he may end up as a pastor after serving eight years in office as governor. Abiodun, who gave this hint in his remarks at the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention, held at the Baptist International Conference Centre, Lufuwape Town, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, said though he would not ascribe to himself the authority of the clergy, because he loves reading, studying and sharing the words of God, declared: “I may end up on the pulpit after I have served as governor for eight years”.

The event, which was equally used to conduct a valedictory and commendation service for the retiring President of Baptist Convention, Nigeria and the President, Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend (Dr.) Samson Ayokunle, was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Senator Ishaku Abbo (Adamawa North), among other dignitaries. Abiodun noted that the theme of the convention; ‘Moving Forward: Finish-ing the race with Joy,’ has called the attention of Nigerians and in fact the entire humanity on the need to do things with fear of God in their hearts. According to him, if Nigerians followed the instructions of God in all they do, living would be much easier and the country would not find itself in the present precarious situation.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians not to lose hope, stressing that; “All we need is the fear of God in conducting our affairs. “We all need to treat our fellow human beings with love and take care of our environment. If we do, we will live a more peaceful and prosperous life. We continue to pray for God’s blessing upon our land, so that our people will live in constant abundance of ev-ery good thing. “More importantly, we must reject violence and pursue peace with one another. We need to walk in love and understanding. This is what our heavenly father expects from us. We, therefore, look forward to the continued reign of peace in our land and the constant strengthening of the body of Christ,” the governor stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom accuses FG of selective fight against corruption

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Irked by increasing wave of corruption in the country, Benue State Govermor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of been selective in the fight against corruption. Governor Ortom said most corrupt Nigerians who should have been arrested and imprisoned were walking freely on the streets in the country as sacred cows […]
News

Zulum approves recruitment of additional 776 teachers for Borno Secondary Schools

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of the November 1 resumption date for secondary schools in Borno State, the state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, has approved the recruitment of 776 teachers for the schools in the state. Governor Zulum disclosed this after a meeting with the officials of the state ministry’s of Higher Education and Borno State […]
News

Buhari to present 2021 Appropriation Bill to NASS Thursday

Posted on Author Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari will on October 8, present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly. President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the letter from Buhari, conveying his intention to present the budget to National Assembly at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja. “May I crave the kind indulgence of the distinguish […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica