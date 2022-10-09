Body & Soul

I may go back to textile designing, making Adire –Adekunle, BBNaija housemate

There are so many interesting sides of Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Adekunle Tobilola Olopade, that makes fans go wow about him.

Aside having the good looks and being well educated, Adekunle, who recently marked his 28 birthday have said that his fashionable personality has a lot to do with his past business in fashion.

Speaking with a few journalists at the prize Presentation to the winner of the reality show, Adekunle shared that he used to be a textile designer, making tie and dye adire. He has to quite after three years due to low patronage.

 

This may be one of the many careers Adekunle may be venturing into soon. “I love fashion and I did have a fashion business. I am a textile designer. I make adire tie and dye, but I haven’t done that for a while.

 

At that time, people were not buying Adire, so I stopped. I started textile designing in 2015 and stopped in 2018. By 2019, people started buying adire, but by then I had clicked out. I am thinking of going back to it. Probably this time, I will make my designs bespoke,” he said.

 

Speaking further about having any strategies when in the reality show house, he stated, “I didn’t come into the Big Brother Naija house with any expectations. If you noticed, I layed back a lot. I didn’t want to stress myself trying to predict how the game would go.

 

I had noticed from previous shows that the themes are always different” Adekunle can be counted omg the lucky ones out there as this was his first attempt to go into Big Brother House. Not only did he succeed in getting in the house, he also finished as a finalist even though the odds were against him in the beginni

 

