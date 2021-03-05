Arts & Entertainments

I must hit billionaire status before 40, says Toke Makinwa

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, is one celebrity in Nigeria who is unapologetic about her desire to become very successful in life. Just recently, she took to Twitter to express how much more she wants from life. According to the 36-year-old, she intends to become a billionaire before 40 which, for the fashionista, is in 4 years time. Read her tweet below: “Before 40, I must hit the billionaire status, my products must do so well, the world will know my name.

I feel it, I can taste it, time and chance is all and it will happen. TM to the world “ Below are some reactions to her post: @OjinduUgo: “I must”, “I feel it”, “I can” kindly add by God’s grace. He gives the grace to make wealth unless you are going without His grace” @CIkerichukwu: “Not a must. Be humble for no reason, using by God’s grace your products will take you to a billionaire status should be better. If I lie ask Abacha.” Only a few days ago, Makinwa took to social media via her verified Instagram page to reveal her interest in popular Canadian rapper, Drake.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Plateau fully set to host 2020 NAFEST, says official

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Plateau State government has disclosed that it is fully ready to host the 33rd edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled to begin November 23 in Jos, the state capital The Acting General Manager, Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Mrs Salome Bida, disclosed this while speaking to New Telegraph on Wednesday […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kelly Hansome threatens family who allegedly killed his brother

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer, Kelly Hansome, has threatened vengeance on the family of the lady who he suspects killed his brother. The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday morning. A visibly heartbroken Hansome revealed that it was a woman who was behind his brother, Bruno’s death. ‘He said: “Now that I know […]
Arts & Entertainments

NICO DG tasks military on indigenous languages

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The newly appointed Director General of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Dr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, has harped on the use of Nigeria indigenous languages as a strategic tool to sustain and cultivate national integration and peaceful co – existence in the face of lingering security challenges and threat to the nation’s cohesion. To […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica