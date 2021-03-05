I must hit billionaire status before 40, says Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, is one celebrity in Nigeria who is unapologetic about her desire to become very successful in life. Just recently, she took to Twitter to express how much more she wants from life. According to the 36-year-old, she intends to become a billionaire before 40 which, for the fashionista, is in 4 years time. Read her tweet below: “Before 40, I must hit the billionaire status, my products must do so well, the world will know my name.

I feel it, I can taste it, time and chance is all and it will happen. TM to the world “ Below are some reactions to her post: @OjinduUgo: “I must”, “I feel it”, “I can” kindly add by God’s grace. He gives the grace to make wealth unless you are going without His grace” @CIkerichukwu: “Not a must. Be humble for no reason, using by God’s grace your products will take you to a billionaire status should be better. If I lie ask Abacha.” Only a few days ago, Makinwa took to social media via her verified Instagram page to reveal her interest in popular Canadian rapper, Drake.

