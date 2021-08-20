Metro & Crime

I must secure justice for my slain brother- Soldier

A serving Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army, Nwigwe Uchenna has vowed to secure justice for his younger brother, Chinonso Nwigwe who was killed by suspected political thugs. Chinonso, 28, who was a member of Ebubeagu Security Network in Ebonyi State was killed during the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in the state. He was killed at Ugwuachara polling unit when thugs invaded the place and shot sporadically to scare voters before carting away materials for the congress. The deceased was to go for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), this month.

His elder brother, Lt. Nwigwe Uchenna, said he must ensure justice for Nwigwe. He alleged that the matter was being swept under the carpet by the police and vowed to use all legal means to ensure justice for the deceased. “I was granted pass on the 28th of last month to proceed for my wedding ceremony. On arriving to my state, a week to my wed-ding which was on the 31st night, I received a very sad news of the demise of my brother.

“It was a very difficult moment for me. What I did was that I went straight to military cantonment close to my area and that is Nkwagu barrack in this Abakaliki. I reported the matter there and the Commandant wrote to the police headquarters to ensure proper investigation. “So, I was not there at the point of incident. My father called me in the night when he broke the news that I should come to Federal Teaching Hospital in this state. I quickly drove to the scene and met my younger brother lying dead. I was very angry and devastated.

