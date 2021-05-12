I n s e c u r i t y: Osinbajo preaches peace in perilous times

MURITALA AYINLA reports that as cries over insecurity and calls for secession seem to be getting louder, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo remains optimistic of a greater and more united Nigeria, given his belief that God’s promise of greatness for the country will certainly come to fruition

With the pervading atmosphere of insecurity currently enveloping some parts of the country, especially in recent times, and heightened by activities of Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, kidnappings, banditry and other crimes in other geopolitical zones, it is expectedly worrying times for Nigerians.

Even police stations, which used to be safe havens, have now become objects of attack, while police officers, who are expected to protect citizens, now prefer to take cover and scamper for safety. Consequently, abductions and killing of school children have risen beyond comprehension. Boko Haram has become more vicious and daring.

Terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, maiming, looting and raping have taken a turn for the worse. What about the clashes between herders and farmers in some communities? That is a different kettle of fish. It is almost a Herculean task at this sensitive time for anyone in government to speak or appeal to citizens on insecurity. However, one man is not only speaking out, with firm but messages of hope and assurance of gov-ernment’s unrelenting efforts to tackle the security challenges.

He is also stepping out of his constitutional functions to tackle the menace. He has held Security Council meetings with service chiefs; chaired the National Economic Council meeting with all governors in attendance where he urged them to immediately commence widespread dialogue and consultations to ensure resolution of crisis in their respective domains.

It did not stop there, Osinbajo has repeatedly called for the implementation of state and community policing if Nigeria is to achieve effective policing. The Vice President is resolute about the nation getting over its myriad of challenges. He is optimistic that Nigeria will come out stronger from its travails.

To douse the tension in the land, Osinbajo has taken the message of hope to the most troubled areas in the country, especially the South-East, where police stations and other public buildings have been razed by unknown gun men. He has also appealed to his kinsmen in the South-West, where agitation for a Yoruba nation is gathering momentum to have a rethink. Similarly, he has called on the people of the North to remain united in the fight against insurgency.

It is obvious that many Nigerians have come to see Vice President Osinbajo as the face of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, especially, the impact he continues to make nationwide and beyond, while carrying out his duties as Nigeria’s number two citizen. Over time, not only does it seem that Nigerians have come to see him as the go-to leader, they seem to bring him into the spotlight whenever the issues – good or bad – have to do with the performance of the Buhari government. It goes further that President Buhari has also placed so much faith in Osinbajo that many major achievements and significant milestones recorded under this administration have come from programmes and policies that have been championed or driven by the Vice President.

These include the Social Investment Programmes (SIP) (before it was domiciled in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs). In 2020, Osinbajo was called up by the President to chair the Economic Sustainability Committee, which eventually drafted the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the government to mitigate the socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Nigerians. Since then, the ESP has helped to save millions of jobs and hundreds of thousands of businesses, while providing a boost to the national economy.

The impact of the ESP goes beyond the economy to security, in the sense of securing livelihoods of Nigerians, even as it helped to stem likely uprisings that may have emanated from Nigerians who may have faced even more adverse effects from the fallout of the pandemic if not for the Sustainability Plan.

Interestingly, the ESP was credited as one of the major reasons why Nigeria exited recession faster than other countries at the height of the pandemic. Speaking recently at the 108th annual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Osinbajo expressed optimism that Nigeria will become an oasis of peace, security and prosperity in Africa and beyond despite the challenges facing the country. According to him, the nation might be currently going through storms and adversity, but it will overcome its challenges and realize its aspirations because of the promises of God regarding the outstanding greatness ahead of the country.

The Vice President, who spoke on the theme of the convention titled: “Moving Forward: Finishing the Race with Joy,” said God’s promise of the greatness of Nigeria will be fulfilled. His words: “There is a promise of God for this nation that this nation will prosper, that this nation will be the epicentre of the astounding economic and scientific developments of the 21st Century, that we will create here in Nigeria, an oasis of peace, security and prosperity such as has never been seen before on this continent and beyond.

“This is the promise of God. But today the clouds are overcast, the promise seems impossible, as it was with the children of Israel after leaving Egypt on the way to the promised land… the journey to the promise of God for Nigeria is going through storms and adversity, but the end will be better than the beginning, weeping may endure for the night but joy comes in the morning.

I am completely convinced that nobody, no group, no ideology, can defeat the promise of God for the greatness of Nigeria. I can see it clearly; I know it like my own face.” Expressing optimism in the nation’s greatness, Osinbajo appealed to Nigerians to avoid allowing the present situation to shape their utterances or perception. Also speaking with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders from the South-East, particularly chieftains and members of the party in Anambra State recently, Osinbajo said that Nigeria cannot afford another war, and that elites in the country should rise and speak the truth against the forces of division to preserve the unity of the country.

According to him, “we cannot afford a war in this country…it is the political elite that will determine what will take place. If we keep quiet, if we say nothing and hope that things will just normalize, we may be wrong. And we may find ourselves heading for something much worse than we are seeing today.”

He added: “If the political elite does not speak up, if we don’t see anything wrong in what is going on, if we allow it to continue to slide, we will endanger ourselves and endanger the future of our country. I know that every conflict is a result of elite failure, the elite failure to speak up and tell the truth to their communities, that’s the cause of every one of these civil conflicts.” While calling on Nigeria to desist from conflicts that could lead to a civil war, the Vice President said: “The thing about the kinds of conflicts in these parts of the world is that it is usually a war without end. Anyone who thinks that they have some money stored up somewhere is wrong, you will eventually run out.” Osinbajo recalled a personal experience in Somalia in the 90s, when he went there to work with the United Nations.

He said he saw a Supreme Court justice whom he had known before, queuing up for food in the aftermath of civil He added: conflicts in the country. “Everyone who thinks they can go and hide somewhere; you won’t even find a place. In the end, everyone will suffer. Parents, children, young people, old people, will suffer,” he said. Meanwhile, Osinbajo’s approach to the national issue has generated commendations from Nigerians, especially the youths who have taken to social media to express their feelings about how the VP intervenes in some national and crucial issues.

Underrating him is like trying to break the last straw of Nigeria’s nationhood.” The Vice President clearly knows how to walk the talk, as his impact in the present administration has been far reaching. Despite the challenges in some area, only a few Nigerians would doubt that Osinbajo keeps on delivering in his capacity as vice president for the benefit of Nigerians and for the good of the country.

Many analysts believe that the hope personified and expressed on several occasions about the great future of the country by the Vice President is one of the major things Nigeria needs, especially at a time when some say the country is teetering at a fragile point of nationhood.

