Arts & Entertainments

I need my old life back, BBNaija’s Kaisha cries out

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Kaisha Umaru has cried out that she wants her old life back. The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page recently. “I need my old life back!! , not all that glitters is gold,” she tweeted. Kaisha was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

The last time a reality TV star publicly cried out over wanting their old life back was in 2019 when Mercy Eke broke down on social media The winner of the fourth season of the reality TV show made it known while interacting with her fans on Instagram.

“This thing looks rosy on social media and it’s not rosy I think I want my old life back. I want to sleep wake up when I want, don’t have anything to do, don’t have a calendar,” she said. “Right now I have a calendar. it sucks like I hate yea I prayed for it but its too much. People keep telling me it will reduce and it doesn’t. It keeps getting worse I don’t have a liit’sof my own anymore…like I feel like I want my old life back.” One interesting feat about her victory is that she is the first female housemate to win the reality TV show.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

NCC okays MCSN’s licence to operate as CMO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of its statutory duties, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has granted Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) renewal of its approval and licence to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management […]
Arts & Entertainments

Arojah Royal Theatre @ 10 thrills Abuja with theatrical activities

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

In the city of Abuja, at the weekend, it was not just the Nigerian nation celebrating her diamond jubilee. Arojah Royal Theatre, one name that has become synonymous with live theatre performances in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was also celebrating her 10th year. It was therefore a double celebration. Nigeria @60 […]
Arts & Entertainments

Exporting Nigeria’s literary culture, nuances

Posted on Author Our Reporters

‘Dream Chasers’ is an anthology of short stories by different writers. However, in its diversity, the stories are relatively close to the Nigerian experience through the names, locale and themes. The seasoned writers wrote wonderful pieces in few words and each storyline cannot be easily determined by the reader because of the heavy use of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica