I need my old life back, BBNaija’s Kaisha cries out

Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Kaisha Umaru has cried out that she wants her old life back. The reality TV star made this known via her Twitter page recently. “I need my old life back!! , not all that glitters is gold,” she tweeted. Kaisha was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

The last time a reality TV star publicly cried out over wanting their old life back was in 2019 when Mercy Eke broke down on social media The winner of the fourth season of the reality TV show made it known while interacting with her fans on Instagram.

“This thing looks rosy on social media and it’s not rosy I think I want my old life back. I want to sleep wake up when I want, don’t have anything to do, don’t have a calendar,” she said. “Right now I have a calendar. it sucks like I hate yea I prayed for it but its too much. People keep telling me it will reduce and it doesn’t. It keeps getting worse I don’t have a liit’sof my own anymore…like I feel like I want my old life back.” One interesting feat about her victory is that she is the first female housemate to win the reality TV show.

