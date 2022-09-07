I need to work harder – Amusan

World Athletics Championship and Commonwealth Games record holder in the Women’s 100m Hurdles, Tobi Amusan, says she still needs to work on her start and finish. Amusan returned 12.45, the second fastest time ever to win at ISTAF on Sunday.

Runner-up to Amusan holder was the American Tia Jones in 12.58 with Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper third in 12.66. She reckoned that, despite her winning time, it was a far from a perfect performance: “I need to improve my start and finish.

It is a little wobbly,” said Amusan. ISTAF Berlin is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level meetings.

Meanwhile, the entry lists for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich have now been confirmed, with Noah Lyles, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Amusan among those competing for the Diamond Trophy.

After four months and 12 meetings, the Wanda Diamond League reaches its climax this Wednesday and Thursday as the world’s best athletes battle it out for the prestigious Diamond Trophy at the series final at Weltklasse Zurich.

All 32 Wanda Diamond League champions will be crowned this week, with six finals taking place at a city event at Zurich’s iconic Sechseläutenplatz on Wednesday evening before the remaining 26 make up a bumper programme at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday.

The entry lists for the season finale have now been published, with a whole host of world and Olympic champions hoping to secure the last global title of the summer season.

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is eyeing a fifth career Diamond League title as she takes on fellow Jamaican and World Championships medallist Shericka Jackson in the 100m.

