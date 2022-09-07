Sports

I need to work harder – Amusan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

World Athletics Championship and Commonwealth Games record holder in the Women’s 100m Hurdles, Tobi Amusan, says she still needs to work on her start and finish. Amusan returned 12.45, the second fastest time ever to win at ISTAF on Sunday.

 

Runner-up to Amusan holder was the American Tia Jones in 12.58 with Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper third in 12.66. She reckoned that, despite her winning time, it was a far from a perfect performance: “I need to improve my start and finish.

It is a little wobbly,” said Amusan. ISTAF Berlin is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour silver-level meetings.

Meanwhile, the entry lists for the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich have now been confirmed, with Noah Lyles, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Amusan among those competing for the Diamond Trophy.

After four months and 12 meetings, the Wanda Diamond League reaches its climax this Wednesday and Thursday as the world’s best athletes battle it out for the prestigious Diamond Trophy at the series final at Weltklasse Zurich.

All 32 Wanda Diamond League champions will be crowned this week, with six finals taking place at a city event at Zurich’s iconic Sechseläutenplatz on Wednesday evening before the remaining 26 make up a bumper programme at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday.

 

The entry lists for the season finale have now been published, with a whole host of world and Olympic champions hoping to secure the last global title of the summer season.

 

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is eyeing a fifth career Diamond League title as she takes on fellow Jamaican and World Championships medallist Shericka Jackson in the 100m.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

FG triples prize money for Olympic medallists  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has tripled the prize money rewards for Team Nigeria medallists at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Making the announcement Tuesday in Tokyo after wrestler, Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal of the Games, Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Youth and Sports Development Ministry, Dr Simon Ebohdjaiye […]
Sports

EPL: Lampard slams ‘lazy’ Chelsea after Arsenal defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea manager Frank Lampard let rip at his players following their 3-1 Premier League defeat at struggling London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, saying their “lazy” performance had cost them the chance of going second in the Premier League. A penalty from Alexandre Lacazette and goals from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka helped a youthful […]
Sports

A season like no other: What will the Premier League look like?

Posted on Author Reporter

  Football fans always relish the big kick-off. Normally they just want to know how their team will do and who will win the title. This time there are so many more questions. Can the clubs still afford huge transfer fees? Not as before. On the face of it not much has changed, with Chelsea […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica