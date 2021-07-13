News

‘I neither visited nor discussed IPOB with British High Commissioner’, Kalu reacts to reports 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has debunked reports circulated in the social media that he paid a private visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria,  Mrs Catriona Laing where he  allegedly discussed the  affairs of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB )

This is even as the former governor snapped back at individuals and groups to desist from antagonizing his person

In a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala of the Office of the Chief Whip,  Kalu explained that the British High Commissioner visited him (Kalu) in his Abuja residence on May 13 in company of the Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Mr Jonathan Bacon and Mr Stuart Gardner, the 1st Secretary,  Political.

Kalu  noted that prior to the arrival of the British Envoy “the Minister of Labour and  Employment,  Dr Chris Ngige was in his house on a cordial visit. Ngige was  not even aware that the British envoy was paying me a visit on that fateful day.
“It therefore baffles me that people could just be carelesssly mischievous to state that I paid Her Excellency,  Mrs Catriona Laing  a courtesy visit with Dr Ngige.”

Continuing he said: “In the last few weeks, there has been an increasing campaign of calumny against my person. I have been attacked right,  left and centre. It has been from one rumour and lies to another propagated by those suffering from jealousy and pull him down syndrome. This habit of sponsoring recycled false allegations against me is simply to discredit my goodwill on the good people of Nigeria.

“To put the records straight,  I neither visited nor discussed IPOB with the British High Commissioner as reported. Those behind this repeatedly shameful act will live to regret their actions as their efforts will not only fail but turn around to favour me.”

The fake story circulated in the media  with Kalu as the author read thus: “I visited the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs Catriona Laing with my brother Senator Chris Ngige to express gratitude over her contributions in silencing the issues of insecurities and attacks on the Nigerian force personnel championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as the issue of insecurity and killing has been defeated totally in the Eastern region.

“We also made it known to her that the entire Igbo elites strongly believed in one Nigeria and very much in support of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Don’t politicise Gulak’s murder, PDP tells APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to trivialise or politicise the alarming security challenges in the country. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the ruling party of divisive politics.   The party stated that instead of going after the assailants and bringing […]
News Top Stories

FG rejects World Bank’s survey on Nigeria’s power situation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…queries data released by lenders   The Federal Government has rejected a survey conducted by the World Bank, questioning claims in the survey that 78 per cent of power  emconsumers in Nigeria get less than 12 hours of daily supply of electricity.   The government, which said this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday […]
News

NDPHC energises 132/33kV Awka sub-station

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has completed and energised its 2x60MVA 132/33kV Awka Sub-station. Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC Ltd, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, led his team to Awka, Anambra State, for the feat achieved under National Integrated Power Plant Ugbo, who also led other stakeholders teams for the inspection, indicated that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica