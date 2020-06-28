Politics

I never described COVID-19 a sham, says Nwajiiuba

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

M

inister of State for Education and member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba, has said he never described the COVID 19 pandemic as “a sham”.

 

 

Reacting to one of the reports published in the Pilot newspaper, Hon. Nwajiuba said it would be out of place for him to describe COVID-19 as a sham when he had been appointed a member of the Presidential Task Force charged with the responsibility of fashioning our national response to the containment of the disease.

 

 

He said he only submitted a proposal from his ministry on strategies on how to reopen our schools without endangering the lives of Nigeria’s children, adding that he never made the comment credited to him in the course of his presentation at the National Assembly on June 23.

 

 

The Minister further said that no responsible member of the PTF would make such a statement, bearing in mind the enormous responsibilities the President and the nation had bestowed on the group.

 

 

Hon. Nwajiuba noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was real and required concerted actions from all and sundry to tackle, adding that his Ministry had been working assiduously with other agencies of government at all levels to see how the pandemic could be contained.

 

 

He wondered why anybody would say the disease never existed when over nine million people all over the world had already been infected.

 

 

Nwajiuba advised journalists to check their facts before rushing to the press in order not to embarrass individuals who are making sacrifices for the Nation and the entire humanity, stating that in Journalism, “facts are sacred and comments are free”.

 

 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Nwogu described the comment credited to the Minister as “mischievous”.

 

 

He implored journalists to be conscious of the responsibility they owe the public in their duties, adding that the report on Nwajiuba was fake and should be disregarded.

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Lottery regulation: Avoiding another constitutional row

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes

    TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the constitutional row between federal and state agencies over lottery regulation   S ince the beginning of the present political dispensation in May 29, 1999, few constitutional rows between the Federal Government and states, especially Lagos have not been resolved up till date. But with Lagos State and the […]
Politics

Buhari has no reason to retain service chiefs, says Mwadkwon

Posted on Author MUSA PAM,

Hon. Dr. Simon Mwadkwon Fwet represents Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the Federal House Representatives. In this interview with MUSA PAM, the lawmaker appraises the All Progressives Congress (APC) admini,stration under President Muhammadu Buhari in the last five years using his campaign promises as parameter and also talks about internal democracy among […]
Politics

Security, health, infrastructure, my priorities, says Sani-Bello

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

Following his overwhelming victory in the 2015 governorship election, Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello knew that the cumulative essence of governance is the welfare of the people. Five years down the line, the governor in this interview says that his administration has impacted positively on the wellbeing of the people, even as he admits […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: