I never knew we didn’t have Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he never knew that the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry never existed in the country until yesterday. Osinbajo said this while receiving the President of the yet to be inaugurated Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

 

The delegation also included representation from the Russian government, including a special envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr Oleg Ozerov, and the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Alexey Shebarshim.

 

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo  observed that there have been mutual diplomatic relations between the two countries since the 60s and had already assumed that the Chamber was already in place.

 

The Vice President said: “After a very extensive period of collaboration between our countries, frankly, I was quite surprised that we don’t already have a Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I assumed that such a body already existed. It is never too late to do a good thing.

 

This is an auspicious time to do so, especially given all of the economic opportunities before us.”

Osinbajo said the new Chamber would greatly consolidate efforts made to deepen the long-lasting relationship and invigorate business opportunities between the two countries.

 

Okonkwo, in his comments, said the visit of the Russian delegation to the country and the courtesy call on Osinbajo was a prelude to the formal inauguration of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry. On his part, the representative of the Russian government,

 

Ozerov said the formalization of the pact between Nigeria and Russia was prompted by the need to strengthen relations between both countries especially in the areas of energy, ICT, agriculture, and infrastructure

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

