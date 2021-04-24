I never knew women could pay their bills till I dated outside Nigeria –Man says

A Twitter user identified as @oloye__ has taken to the micro-blogging platform to express how surprised and amazed he is to see women who insist on paying their bills, rather than putting them on their partner’s shoulders. The man who confessed to having been brought up in a way that he felt he should always be the provider in any relationship with a lady, admitted to having witnessed something contrary to the impression he previously had ever since he started dating ladies abroad. Narrating his experience, he wrote: ”Immediately I started dating outside this country, I knew she’d have to be a literal angel for me to marry a Nigerian. I saw things I hadn’t seen before. The way I was raised was to expect to be the provider in a relationship. Then you meet women who insist on paying for their own things. It didn’t make me feel less masculine. Post 2014 after I took my no dating vow. I still made exceptions for two women. But they always have to go back to where they came from and the conversation died due to distance,” he tweeted.

