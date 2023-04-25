I Never Send My Nude Photos To George Wade, Actress Njamah Tells Fan

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has said contrary to people’s opinion that she didn’t send her bedroom videos to her estranged lover, George Wade who is presently behind bars.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that George Wade was arrested by Liberian Police over alleged ….

But on Monday they found not fewer than nine Nigerian celebrities nude photos on his phone

Few minutes after the arrest of George Wade, actress Njamah took to her IG page to express her joy and vendication after her suffering from her ex lover,

However, a fan who took to her comment section to congratulate her also stated that even her that doesn’t have sense cannot send a video to someone without putting on clothes.

The fan “Congratulations, ma, but even I, who doesn’t have sense, cannot agree to do a video without anything and send it to anybody.”

“Some will even promise you money, but knowing that even the man uses juju, we can’t tell.

“Rejoice while he’s crying, just as you were crying when he was rejoicing; congrats once again.” The fan wrote.

In response , Empress Njamah revealed that she didn’t send the videos to her ex-lover.

According to her, he took the bedroom video without her knowledge and used them to blackmail her.

She replied “I never sent such videos; he takes videos unaware to blackmail his victims; it’s his trade.” “You don’t expect people to bathe with clothes on?” She wrote.



See post below