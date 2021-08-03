Sports

‘I never settled for less’ says Ese Brume after winning Long Jump bronze in Tokyo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

African record holder in the women’s Long Jump, Ese Brume is over the moon after winning Nigeria’s first athletics medal since 2008, taking bronze with her best leap of 6.97m in a highly competitive final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Speaking with members of the press after her spectacular feat, Brume, who finished third behind Germany’s Malaika Mihambo and USA’s Brittney Reese, stated that the colour of her medal doesn’t really matter as she is just excited at having finished on the podium.

The Doha 2019 bronze medallist said: “I’m just excited, I’m grateful. I’m super happy that I was able to make it to the top three. I really want to thank God. I can’t contain my joy; it doesn’t matter the medal; I’m just super happy I made top three.”

When asked what the medal means to her, she said:

“This medal means that God is alive, Jesus is alive. It has been a great season even though I got injured in April, but I never settled for less. I never looked at the situation but I kept on pushing and my coach kept on pushing and told me ‘Ese you can do it’. Thank God I’m here today”.

Back in May, the three-time African champion soared to a world lead and African record of 7.17m and she says that superlative feat boosted her confidence coming to Tokyo.

“Setting the African Record boosted my confidence because then my injury was still fresh yet I was able to set that record and a personal best, so I thought to myself that yes I could do it and my coach thought same as well, so we never settled for less,” she added.

Brume also offered words of encouragement to her teammates that were unable to compete at the Games.

She said: “And to those who were here but could not compete, never settle for less. God is with you. It is not over until it is over. You may not have competed here today but God has a better future ahead for you.”

After an exciting competition during which the lead changed hands frequently between Reese and Brume, Mihambo, who was placed third going into the final round, settled the deal with her last leap.

Reese and Brume finished tied on 6.97 but the American took the silver owing to her second-best jump of 6.95 which was five centimetres longer than Brume’s 6.90.

Meanwhile, Brume is expected to compete in the women’s 4x100m which gets underway on Thursday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Monaco come from 2-0 down to stun PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Monaco came from two goals down to end Paris St-Germain’s eight-match winning streak in Ligue 1, moving second with a stunning victory. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored two first-half goals on his return from injury, reports the BBC. But Monaco came out transformed after the break, as Kevin Volland scored twice past Keylor Navas in […]
Sports

Dallaji assures youths as Talent Hunt ends

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Founder, African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), Engr. Noah Dallaji, has said that the body would continue to provide the platform for youths who are talented in the game of football to realize their dream.   Dallaji made this known at the weekend at the end of a two-day talent hunt and mentoring programme organized […]
Sports

Gattuso hails Osimhen’s debut goal for Napoli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was mission accomplished for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as he finally scored his first goal in the Serie A after helping Napoli to a 4-1 victory over Atalanta was however not only the former Lille star that heave a sigh of relief, Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, was also over the moon with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica