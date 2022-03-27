I never wanted to be a pastor –Prophet Anthony

Prophet Chinedu Anthony is the General Overseer, Life of Freedom Ministry, otherwise known as School of Wisdom. Ahead of the church’s annual programme ‘Moving From Minimum To Maximum’ he speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on his ministerial journey, how he never wanted to be a preacher, the gospel of self, 2023 general elections and the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Could you talk about how the Life of Freedom Ministry came into existence?

Before talking about the existence of this ministry, I will like to give a little background of how I became a pastor. Oftentimes, you hear some pastors share how they started prophesying at a tender age. Mine was not like that, I did not know I was going to be a pastor, it was never in my plan, I was never a church person.

Though I was not going to church but I had the fear of God’s existence. I tried to live my life based on the moral training I received from my parents. My mum always warned me against engaging in smoking and drinking alcohol. She would tell me that if I choose to do any, that I would run mad.

This instilled fear in me which I grew up with. When I gave my life to Christ on December 11, 1996, I did not give my life to Christ with the intention of becoming a Pastor. My aunty brought me to Lagos and insisted everyone that lived with her must go to church.

It was Four Square Gospel Church Akoko, Yaba. I surrendered my life because of the conviction I got through the preaching of Rev. Itobiye, who was preaching the truth.

Before he even made the altar call I was willing because I made up my mind that I have seen the light. I became a member of the prayer band but none of this was done with the intention of becoming a Pastor.

You mean you never wanted to become a pastor?

As a young man, I had my personal plan because I came from a background where the rich oppressed the poor. I felt I have to make money for recognition and give identity to my family.

That was my primary reason for serving God because I detest pastors. I used to see them as lazy people. How can someone wake up one morning and say he wants to be a pastor? I could recall one of the days when a guest preacher was ministering in the church, he walked towards me and said ‘God is going to use this young man.’

He laid his hands on me and prayed for me. I saw what he did as normal and as one of those things any preacher can say to encourage you to serve God.

But that was the beginning of it all, as different pastors came in contact with me and kept telling me that God was calling me. At a point I became embarrassed and asked why God should keep calling me through your numbers and did not call me in person?

If it is God He should call me in person because I want to know. I went into prayers and God made some revelations, along the line I had a personal encounter which I won’t forget in a hurry, I walked into a mad man who spoke in Yoruba that ‘Woli le leyi’ someone interpreted that he said ‘I’m a prophet’, he didn’t end at saying that, he followed me shouting that I would lose my life if I fail to serve God. Several pastors also made the revelation to me…

I went into prayers to be sure God was calling me. So after five years, I answered the call in 2004 which started the journey of the fellowship that led to the birth of Life of Freedom Ministry in April 2010.

Since your entrance in the ministry, what have you observed as the challenges affecting the Nigerian church?

The problem is this attitude of myself, Christ did not preach self, he preached and pointed to the Father, but today; God nominated us but we have decided to denominate ourselves, that is why we are having a major issue.

If all of us decide that the kingdom should be our priority and not the church; we will stop having issues because there are some gatherings you will go, if you see some notable figures there some other notable figures will not attend because of those people.

We should know we are children of the same father and that siblings sometimes disagree and engage in heated argument but afterwards they make up. But that is not the same with us, as this challenge has eaten too deep that our attitude now affects our members, being that members are now promoting the will of their pastors instead of the kingdom.

We have forgotten that the disciples were 12 and every one of them had his own assignment, the fingers are five in number and they are not equal in size, so each has its function. If you lose one of your fingers you will know how important it is, so that is our major issue, if we can unite and decide to go back to kingdom pursuit not church pursuit, our challenges will be solved overnight.

Preparations are high towards the forth- coming general elections. Are there things God Has told you?

Well, I am not one that will go into national prophecy. If I am not sure because these days we are having conflicting prophecies and I have told people that there is a difference between negotiable and non-negotiable prophecy…

God is a merciful God, He can give second option so that is why we are having this issue of somebody saying ‘this person will win and this person will not win.’

When you are giving prophecy that has to do with election, you have to be in a specific term that this one God said it is not negotiable, because if you do not put it that way and when what you said do not come to pass you are creating more crisis to the other prophets because everyone becomes fake due to your mistakes.

This is the reason I remain silent until the elections are much approaching, because even what God Has told me, I am still praying about it, asking; ‘Lord, is it negotiable or non-negotiable?’ The hastiness of wanting to prophesy is always risky because God does not change but He changes His mind.

Looking at the international scene, do you think that there are lessons the church or individuals should learn from the dispute between Ukraine and Russia?

It is an open warning to whosoever cares to know. It is because whatever is happening between Ukraine and Russia can happen between or among other countries.

If nations fail to put their houses in order and live in peace with their brother nation when this one is over, we should be expecting something similar from another country.

Let us learn to understand that it is in peace we can make progress, it is in unity that we can achieve our purpose. This is the important thing I want everybody that is in the corridor of power to know.

What programme are you hosting in April?

It is our annual programme and that of this year will be held from April 22 to 24.

Is it the church’s anniversary?

No. The programme was not designed as the church anniversary but it coincides with the timing of the anniversary. We are still maintaining our guest preacher, Rev. Dr. Fidelis Ayemoba. There have been impacts from the programme and I look forward to the impacts of this year’s edition.

It usually holds annually with the same theme, ‘Moving From Minimum To Maximum’ because no matter the level where you are today there is a higher level.

