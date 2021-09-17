Arts & Entertainments

I once attempted suicide, drank a bottle of sniper, says Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, says she once attempted suicide over criticisms and negative perceptions about her personality due to her knack for controversy. The movie star spoke at a recent Tedx where she reflected on her past struggles with suicidal thoughts and how she finally managed to leverage the controversy. Dikeh said at the time, she usually go indoors to cry when people say negative things about her due to their misconceptions about her personality. The mother of one said the situation left her heavily depressed that she drank a bottle of sniper to end her life.

The actress said amid her suicidal thoughts, she ruminated over how her action could make life difficult for those who are looking up to her and decided to have a rethink. “For years, I allowed the controversy to break me because I was not using it.

Every time someone says a negative thing about me, I would go home and absolve it. I never knew what to do with it, I was stagnant,” she said. “I let negativity got to me so much that I became what people thought I was. Then, if you call me a fool, I’ll act like one for you because I was in pain and need to let people know they’re hurting me. “One day, I was in my room and was so tired. God knows that I was so tired that I took a bottle of sniper and drank it all. “I just wanted it to be over. It was too much for me that I couldn’t control it. In my mind, I knew who I am but you’re telling me I’m someone else. “My life was in a fix.

I took the poison and kept waiting for what would happen…. in that instance Jesus spoke to me ‘I gave you a second chance.”. The entrepreneur said she has mastered the art of leveraging on controversies since the experience that she no longer allow negative remarks get to her. “I am probably one of the most controversial persons on earth, proudly. The only reason why I can be proud of it is that I’m not fighting it, I’m using it for my advantage, I’m using it for my growth, for my satisfaction,” she added. The spotlight recently beamed on the actress over her failed relationship with Prince Kpokpogri.

