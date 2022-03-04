I once sold akamu to survive – Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has taken to social media to celebrate his accomplishments as he turns 60. In a post on the thespian’s Twitter page, he shared a grass-to-grace story of his ascension into relative wealth and popularity from his humble beginnings as a child. He also accompanied the message with a picture that reinforced his acquired status. In the photo, Kanayo is dressed in an immaculately tailored sky-blue caftan and sparsely but cleanly bejewelled with onyx beads on one wrist and a silver wristwatch on the other, aesthetically complimenting the tufts of grey of his neatly coiffed hair. The photo also had him seated atop a golden couch as though he was a king on a throne as he looked on introspectively through the convex lenses of his glasses.

“The young boy From Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise that went to Enugu to school, sold akamu and agidi to survive is now 60. Things only God can do,” the tweet read. Kanayo is well known across Nigeria as a Nollywood legend. It’s not all the time an actor becomes so great at depicting a role that they become the character itself.

He attained that level of expertise, and till today many adjudge those who play ritualist killers in Nollywood by the threshold of eeriness and cruelness he’d created long before. In 1992, KOK had his acting debut in ‘Living in Bondage’, a two-part drama thriller that is today regarded as one of the earliest successes in Nigeria’s film production history. The Imo stateborn actor would go on to star in over 100 movies. After years of taking up movie roles, Kanayo knew he needed a change of approach. He didn’t ditch Nollywood but, to satisfy his years-long lust for the legal profession, KOK would go through the rigour of attending law school.

