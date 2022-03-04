Arts & Entertainments

I once sold akamu to survive – Kanayo O Kanayo

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has taken to social media to celebrate his accomplishments as he turns 60. In a post on the thespian’s Twitter page, he shared a grass-to-grace story of his ascension into relative wealth and popularity from his humble beginnings as a child. He also accompanied the message with a picture that reinforced his acquired status. In the photo, Kanayo is dressed in an immaculately tailored sky-blue caftan and sparsely but cleanly bejewelled with onyx beads on one wrist and a silver wristwatch on the other, aesthetically complimenting the tufts of grey of his neatly coiffed hair. The photo also had him seated atop a golden couch as though he was a king on a throne as he looked on introspectively through the convex lenses of his glasses.

“The young boy From Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise that went to Enugu to school, sold akamu and agidi to survive is now 60. Things only God can do,” the tweet read. Kanayo is well known across Nigeria as a Nollywood legend. It’s not all the time an actor becomes so great at depicting a role that they become the character itself.

He attained that level of expertise, and till today many adjudge those who play ritualist killers in Nollywood by the threshold of eeriness and cruelness he’d created long before. In 1992, KOK had his acting debut in ‘Living in Bondage’, a two-part drama thriller that is today regarded as one of the earliest successes in Nigeria’s film production history. The Imo stateborn actor would go on to star in over 100 movies. After years of taking up movie roles, Kanayo knew he needed a change of approach. He didn’t ditch Nollywood but, to satisfy his years-long lust for the legal profession, KOK would go through the rigour of attending law school.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me, says 6-yr-old boy who saves sister from dog attack

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A 6-year-old boy has been hailed as a hero after saving his younger sister from a vicious dog attack. Bridger Walker of Cheyenne, Wyoming, needed almost 100 stitches to his face after he was mauled by the out of control canine. According to a post on Instagram from the boy’s aunt Bridger was attacked after […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood practitioners slam TAMPAN over sanctions on Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has come under fire over its recent sanctions against Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing. The body had blacklisted Ojo during its meeting at the weekend and instructed directors under its guild to desist from engaging her services. It also vowed to “work against” Nkechi […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: At least eight dead, many injured in crush at Texas music festival

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged toward the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston, officials said. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park, reports Reuters. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica