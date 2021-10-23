News

I orchestrated my cousin’s abduction, to avoid paying N1.4m – Suspect

A 36-year-old man, Abubakar Haliru, has revealed in chilling details how he hired some assassins to abduct and kill his cousin, Binta Abusafyan, in order to avoid paying N1.4 million he owed her. The suspect, since his arrest by Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has been singing like a bird. According to him, he had lured Abusafyan to a particular spot and then made sure that she was kidnapped by a gang of kidnappers.

He had already given them information about Abusafyan, how to kill her and then disposed of her car. To make the abduction appear real and douse suspicion, Haliru told the kidnappers to also kidnap him. But as fate would have it, Abusafyan was able to escape from the kidnappers’ den. However, she fell into the hands of another gang of kidnappers. When the initial gang that planned the kidnap saw her with the second gang, they attempted to reclaim, leading to gunfight between the two factions. After smoke from smoking guns had cleared, 11 bodies from both factions were on the ground. While the shooting was going on, Abusafyan escaped.

Haliru was presented to journalists by the Force Spokesperson, a Commissioner of Police (CP), Frank Mba. According to Mba, it was a case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. He explained that on August 15, about 5:00 p.m., based on intelligence led information, the team of FIB and IRT, Rigachikun units on operation Puff-Adder II, with the aid of the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), succeeded in arresting Haliru, who conspired with Nuhu Ibrahim and Rashidu Muntari, to kidnap Binta Abusafyan, who he owed N1.4million. “During interrogation, Haliru confessed to have told the victim to escort to collect money from his friend, so that he could repay her, but he instead handed her over to the kidnappers,” Mba said. Explaining how he and the victim are related, Haliru said his father and Abusafyan’s mom were related.

Haliru, a tricycle rider, further said: “I took Binta to bandits in Galadimawa area of Kaduna State, so that they could kidnap her. “She had no idea what I had planned for her. She bought tricycles and gave them to me on hire purchase. “The total amount was N3.9 million, but I had only paid N2.5 million, to balance N1.4 million. I was supposed to have finished payment in December 2020.” According to the suspect, when Abusafyan called to ask for her money, he told that he would get the money from his friend, in order to offset the debt. “When Haliru was with Abusafyan, he made a call, pretending to be speaking with the friend he wanted to borrow the money from. “After ending the call, he told Abusafyan that she needed to go with him to his friend’s, so that he could collect the money and hand it over to her.

The woman, said to be in her forties, didn’t know she was walking into a trap,” the suspect said. On his part, Haliru recounted: “I convinced her to accompany me to escort me to collect the money from my friend, but I instead lured her to the hold of bandits in Galadimawa. I had earlier discussed with the kidnappers. “The captors kidnapped both of us and took us into the bush. I spent five days in the kidnappers’ den, but while at the camp, I heard that Binta escaped from the gang. “I also heard that she was kidnapped by another gang in the same forest.”

