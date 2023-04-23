‘I Owe You No Explanation’- Tacha Drags Twitter Age Chaser

Big Brother Naija (NBBNaija) reality star, Natacha Akide, also known as Symply Tacha has addressed the controversy following her recent age claim on Twitter.



New Telegraph had on Saturday reported that Tacha shared a post on Twitter claiming she is 23 years old, the same age which she claimed 4 years old while on the reality TV show.

The tweet, however, stirred angry reactions from netizens who dragged the reality star for claiming she is 23 years old and never increased till date.

Taking to her comment section to react, many accused Tacha of living a fake life, while some claimed she was just making a joke about her being 23 years old.

Affordable wrote: Tacha never said she was 23 this year, she said she was 23 years ago, n she constantly says her real age every year she adds plus 1, people are just troublesome

ALex Chrsss wrote: Hahaha fake age fake life nawa o.

In reaction to the comments, Tacha bashed netizens for not understanding the sarcasm in her post and trying to be brave about her life.

She claimed she owe no one explanation and she is only joking about what she tweeted.

“Every proper thinking human being understood the sarcasm in this caption!! But NO!

“You want to come off BRAVE!!! If I wanted to alternate my age, I’ll do it in real life!!! Not on fckin social media! TF do I owe any of y’all an explanation?!

“So make person not PLAY again?? Na craze dey worries all of Orna.