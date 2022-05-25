I plan to build E4luxury Jewellers into family business –Ayodele Samson

There is always for an appointed time for vision to become reality. Sustainability of vision has transformed many business ideas into family empire today, and on many occasions outlasting the visioner.

That is the vision Ayodele Donye Samson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of E4luxury Jewellers has for the venture which he established about five years ago.

The entrepreneur and top jeweller is already looking at the future of the business, with expansion, consolidation and maintaining the brand’s identity of quality as its core strength.

Expansion is a proof of a healthy idea, a trait associated with top global brands.

“The major objective is expansion, broadening the territories of the business, upholding a good reputation, and building it into a formidable family business,” CEO of E4luxury Jewellers said.

Speaking on building on the credibility that E4luxury Jewellers is known for, the founder averred that it is the reason celebrities patronize the brand.

“Celebrities associate with our brand because of the quality of products we offer and the class we stand for. They cannot afford to go for less as they consider cheap luxury stuff as demeaning to their status at home and abroad,” Samson stated.

On how the brand name was strategically coined, the entrepreneur disclosed: “E4Luxury Jewellers is a coinage derived from simple concepts. The E stands for Entertainment, while 4 is my favourite number and ‘Luxury Jewellers’ which is self-explanatory, described what we do and stand for.

“We have many top celebrity friends and clients, but for some business reasons, I wouldn’t want to start mentioning their names. Some of them are private persons, who prefer to keep some aspects of their life out of the public limelight.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...