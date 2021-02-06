I poured hot water on him while he slept – Lady alleges

A Twitter user has caused an uproar after taken to the platform to brag about how she dealt with a man who broke her heart. According to the Twitter user @akuaateresa, who enumerated the steps taken at dealing with her now ex stated that she poured hot water on him while he was asleep.

“I boiled hot water and poured it on the man while he slept because of heartbreak. It can make you turn evil I swear. Calmly boiled it too,” she tweeted on Thursday. This, however, sparked an outrage on the platform as some users were left shocked with such an extreme move while others suggested that the lady is locked up.

