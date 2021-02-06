Arts & Entertainments

I poured hot water on him while he slept – Lady alleges

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A Twitter user has caused an uproar after taken to the platform to brag about how she dealt with a man who broke her heart. According to the Twitter user @akuaateresa, who enumerated the steps taken at dealing with her now ex stated that she poured hot water on him while he was asleep.

“I boiled hot water and poured it on the man while he slept because of heartbreak. It can make you turn evil I swear. Calmly boiled it too,” she tweeted on Thursday. This, however, sparked an outrage on the platform as some users were left shocked with such an extreme move while others suggested that the lady is locked up.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Drama as lady allegedly invites ‘babalawo’ boyfriend to help recover her money from bank

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady allegedly invited her herbalist to help her recover her money from the bank. According to the man simply identified as Godwin Chibuzor who made the video of the incident which was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, the lady was debited by […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ebuka to continue as host of BBNaija

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Ace TV presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has confirmed that for the 4th season in a row, he will continue as the host of popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija. Ebuka took to Twitter to share the exciting development. He shared, “Excited to be confirmed once again as the host of a brand new season of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Name National Theatre after Wole Soyinka, author tells FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Author of popular children’s book ‘Igho Goes to Farm’ and Head of Politics at The Guardian, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou has charged President Muhammadu Buhari and his Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to name the National Theatre in Lagos after black Africa’s Nobel laureate in literature, Prof. Wole Soyinka.   He made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica