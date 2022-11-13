I pray Nigerians learn their lesson – Dr. Ekwok, PFN Chair

Rev. (Dr.) Lawrence Ekwok is the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Cross River State Chapter, and has grown through the ranks in the church where he got born again to being an Assistant Mission Director (in charge of Administration and Finance) of Christ for the World Mission with headquarters in Calabar. Aside pastoring, the lecturer who teaches Media and Journalism courses in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Calabar, spoke with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on the 2023 elections, the messiah Nigeria will ever have and why preachers should place less emphasis on titles

As a member of the state’s advisory council of PFN, has God given the directive on who Christians should vote for?

I am neither the national president of CAN nor that of PFN, though the Christian bodies have come up with guidelines as to the kind of persons Christians should support or vote for and that is what we are running with. At the state level what we did is also to look at which candidate best fits into the guidelines already given. This is what we have been doing and hopefully before December runs out we should be able to take a final decision on that.

Are you going to make that open?

The leaders will determine how we will go about it and that is how we will handle it. You know, we take collective decisions. I do not impose decisions on them.

At the last National Executive Meeting (NEC) of PFN the deputy national president said the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not a dead-end…

I am not going to speak on that because he is in a better position to speak on that. But he was clear enough that PFN simply aligns with the position of CAN. He took the position of CAN into cognisance and did not go against it. By him saying it is not a dead-end is that they are still praying, will continue to pray and do the needful. He repeated what the leadership has been saying that they frown at or against Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He was also asked about his appearance alongside other bishops in a picture with the presidential candidate of APC, and he replied that it was only a meeting to hear the candidate’s view for people to make informed decisions and not in any way an endorsement. PFN as a bloc under CAN, when CAN gives us instructions we follow.

Do you support church fathers vying for political offices?

There is a certain level you get to in your relationship with God where you will not do things because people want you to do them. Has God asked them to run for political offices? They need to hear from God. Of course if God asked them it becomes an instruction. I feel very embarrassed when people say God asked them to run for an office then they do not even win the primaries or get up to 10 votes or even when they contest in small parties, they fail woefully. In this country we have had pastors who have run for elections claiming that God said they will be president but they did not become president.

Maybe it is not yet their time…

Well, as at the time they declared to run they said God said they would be president. There is someone who said he is going to be the 16th or 17th president and he contested the primaries after buying the form for N100 million and did not get one vote. Meanwhile he said God said he would be president. In my state I have had people who said God said they would be governor.

Usually, I ask them if God gave them a timeline or told them when? If you study the Bible titlesyou will see when God anointed David to be king, it took a while before he became a king.

Christian leaders or Christians in general should not be in a hurry to say that God told them something which eventually does not turn out that way. They must be sure they heard from God because it is like some people hear themselves and say God has spoken. Sometimes people’s desires become like the voice of God, sometimes people say God said in order to manipulate or harass others. It is not right.

What is your assessment of the present administration?

Do you need anybody to do the assessment? It is something you can even assess by yourself. Assess it by going to the market, assess it by going to the filling station to buy fuel and assess it by going to change dollars. Between 2015 and now what is the cost of rice, what is the cost of tomatoes and other things?

Earnestly, this country has only been kept by the grace of God.

I believe God is allowing us to pass through this phase for a lesson and I pray we learn the lesson. Some of us have been involved in election matters for years. People thought the present leader was a messiah and if he did not come into office they would not have known he is not the messiah, they would have said ‘the messiah we never had.’ Even a child knows the situation of Nigeria.

Will Nigeria ever have a messiah?

Not necessarily a messiah because the only Ekwokmessiah that has always been and will ever be is Jesus Christ. Can Nigeria have good leaders? Yes. Even among these people seeking to lead the nation there are potential good leaders that can solve Nigeria’s problems. Nigeria can have leaders that can find solutions to their problems, that is the truth but they may not have to be messiahs. Looking at the true meaning of messiah, a messiah is a saviour not an ordinary leader. It is only that people use terms and words anyhow.

Jesus is the only Messiah as far as I am concerned. We cannot be talking about political leaders as messiahs but we can have good leaders that can lead the states or countries in such a way that everyone will benefit. When there is good leadership the results will tell that he or she is doing well, you necessarily do not have to like the person. It is our prayers that Nigeria finds good leaders.

Can you talk about your journey to the pulpit?

I was trained as a journalist and worked with a number of media houses. At some point the people in my community came and said I should represent them in the House of Assembly because of the impact I was making. I was not really prepared for that but being that they are my people, I decided to give in to their demand.

Although I won the election, it was upturned; later on when the powers that be discovered that I won the primaries they tried to compensate me with an appointment.

I was at that time preparing very hard for the House of Representatives and while praying with my wife, I believe I heard God speak to me to withdraw from the race and serve Him or He will kill me. I withdrew but it was painful because I had spent so much. I remembered crying while praying and my wife asked why, I told her what I heard and she replied that if it is the way God wants it so be it.

I had my plans of serving God at my convenience after being established financially where I would be the one building auditorium for God and donating to the churches, not for the church to give me anything. I told myself that I did not want to be a pastor where someone will be paying me an allowance. You could say it is the pride of man but that was what I desired.

When some perceive the call of God, the next is to establish their own ministry. Did you not at any time think in that direction?

When I started being popular as a pastor a number of people started asking why I was wasting time pastoring another person’s church instead of establishing one. This got me praying but I did not hear God give me the go ahead, though I had a burden for media evangelism where I would long to have media outfits totally dedicated to evangelism, maybe because of my training as a journalist. I do not know whether the people telling me then to establish a church had good intentions or not but I did not bow to pressure. I told my wife that if God really wanted me to do a different thing or start a new work, then He should speak to my General Overseer.

Rather than have my General Overseer call me in this regard he kept giving me new assignments. I would finish one then he would give another and that was how I kept growing in the ministry until I got to the position I am in the church at the moment. I have never been particular about titles as I only want to serve and please God. Talking about titles, some people feel some clerical positions seem more appealing than the other, especially the Bishop title?

I am not against people bearing titles; my concern is that people justify the titles they bear. Bishop is not a bad title but be sure that you can justify the title you are carrying. For me it is not about titles, it is about impact, influence and spiritual worth. You and I know that in this country the people with the greatest spiritual influence do not carry a title beyond ‘pastor’. One of the greatest spiritual Christian leaders in the world is a Nigerian and he has pastor as his title. Several bishops and archbishops submit to him, so it is not about title it is about influence.

I agree that some of these people carry these titles to see how they can be politically relevant. Some people say when you are a bishop or archbishop you can enter certain offices and so on. I do not think that should be. The person I cited earlier, is there anywhere he cannot enter though he bears a pastor? This is the person that presidents receive whereas some persons who bear archbishop will go to a place and they may not even be received.

In essence, I am not against people having titles but I do not think titles will make the difference you should make as a person. Rather I see titles as burdens because it becomes a problem when you fall short when there is opportunity to prove yourself. In fact if not for the respect I have for my leader who ordained me and gave me the title of Reverend, I would not have even use the title. I am okay with the title of a pastor and the Dr. I bear is an academic qualification which I earned as a Ph.D holder. The point I am making is that it is one’s impact that makes one relevant, not titles.

