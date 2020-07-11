I pray to have a son like you – Lady showers praises on Hushpuppi

A Nigerian lady identified as Ada Jesus has taken to Facebook to shower encomiums on popular Instagram sensation and suspected fraudster, Ray Hushpuppi.

In a video shared on her Facebook page, the woman expressed her utmost desire to give birth to a child who will follow the footsteps of Hushpuppi.

Ramon Igbalode Abbas more known as Hushpuppi is alleged to have conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams.

Ada Jesus however sees Hushpuppi’s ability to carry out such fraudulent activity for a long time as a signifier to a high level of wisdom.

She referred to Hushpuppi as ‘a wisdom man’ while seemingly justifying his acts by reiterating that ‘nobody is holy’. The lady also noted that she is willing to marry a man like Hushpuppi in her next life.

