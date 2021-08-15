Faith

I prefer sit-at-home to armed struggle –Archbishop

Anyanwu The Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzor Opoko, does not see anything wrong with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

The cleric said he prefers the sit-at-home order to people carrying arms and destroying lives and property. He pointed out that Nigeria is very sick, adding that what is happening in the country is deplorable.

 

He said there is injustice and unhealthy situations in the country while condemning prevailing atmosphere of insecurity over the nation.

 

The Archbishop expressed the concern while addressing newsmen shortly after the opening ceremony of the 88th National Women’s Fellowship Conference, with a theme “Watch and Pray,” held at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral Umuahia, Abia State.

 

He noted that people are afraid even to go about their legitimate businesses, adding that despite the call for restructuring of the country, yet it seems people are not listening He however, faulted the leadership levels in the country, adding that even the clergy are not doing what they are supposed to do.

 

His words: “The nation is very sick. What they are doing is bad in this nation. There is injustice and several unhealthy situations in the country. “And the problem is leadership at all levels. We are all to be blamed.

 

The clergy are refusing to speak out the way they should speak out. “Politicians are playing their games of politics and what we are dealing with is the lives of human beings, nobody can govern a state or nation without human beings”

 

He decried the level of killings going on in the country, pointing out that “people are killed, beheaded, kidnapped and the kind of blood that is being spilled on daily basis, and all these things are happening that is why our women need to pray” Speaking on the issue of sit-at-home, he said: “I will prefer sit-at-home. I want to be honest .I don’t want anybody to carry arms or get violent.

 

What I condemn is anybody getting violent, but sit-at-home in order to show that there is injustice, I don’t think, there is anything wrong with it. “I sat at home. When COVID- 19 came all of them sat at home for 20 or more days. What I am saying is if this is the only way that can give the impression, some people argue for economic activities, but when COVID-19 came, did drawbacks in economic activities not take place? I don’t think there is any problem.

 

“The only problem is violence. I do not want violence. If it is only sit-at-home that can register displeasure of all Igbos everywhere in the world, not only in the South- East. But what I hate is violence. Do not carry arms. I am not asking you to secede, what I am asking is let the injustice be addressed” Bishop Opoko urged the women to pray and be constantly on their knees, knowing that God hears their prayers”

 

In her speech the National President of Methodist Church of Nigeria National Women Fellowship, Nneoma Florence N Uche, urged women to pray earnestly in line with the conference theme. “Our prayers will focus on family, community the church and Nigeria and God will end the incidence of insecurity, which is prevalent at the moment” She said that:” our Lord Jesus Christ showed us an example where He started with prayer and ended with prayer.

 

So I want all of you to see this meeting as a retreat for prayer.’ In her speech, the wife of Abia State governor, Dr. (Mrs) Nkechi Ikpeazu, congratulated the women and said that the theme of their conference is timely at a time like this. She enjoined them to be vigilant and prayerful. “I am challenging every godly woman to pray, use every opportunity,” she said.

