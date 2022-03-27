I put a pause on my teaching career for my movie-maker dream –Yousef

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Yousef Garba, stated recently that his days of being a school teacher is gone, as he is following his long time dream of becoming a movie maker.

Yousef made the statement on the black carpet at the premiere of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ television show recently. Responding to the question if had gone back to the classroom which was his career before the Big Brother Naija show came call, he said,

“Well, I think I am going to work on my dream of making movies. I am now into Media Productions. Making movies have always been my childhood dreams,” he said.

Speaking on if BBNaija was ever part of his dream, he explained BB Naija helped encourage him to chase his dreams. “You might go to school, get an education but your dream is still seating there unfulfilled. Even if you have a degree, you should also chase your dream.

Yes, school is very important, but don’t forget your passion. I went through school and I was a teacher but I am not making a living with my degree now, I am making a living with my dreams.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...