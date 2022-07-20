Arts & Entertainments

I put my career on the line for Osun election – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido, says he is returning to the studio after the victory of Ademola Adeleke, his uncle, in the Osun governorship election.

Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to beat Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election.

On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued a certificate of return to the governor-elect and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Davido played a crucial role in Adeleke’s victory in the election as he mobilised several voters for his uncle and headlined his campaigns.

In a post via his Twitter page, the ‘OBO’ reflected on his involvement in the keenly contested election.

Davido said he put his “career on the line” by campaigning for his uncle in the poll. He appreciated God that his efforts paid off, adding that “I feel victorious”.

The ‘Assurance’ singer also said he would now focus on his music career.

“It’s been a long battle fought!! We put our family name on the line, I put my career on the line! But we had faith!!” he wrote.

 

