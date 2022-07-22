I put my career on the line for Osun election, says Davido

Award winning music star, Davido, says he is returning to the studio after the victory of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, in the Osun governorship election. Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to beat Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election.

On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued a certificate of re- turn to the governor-elect and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Davido played a crucial role in Adeleke’s victory in the election as he mobilised several voters for his uncle and headlined his campaigns. In a post via his Twitter page, the ‘OBO’ reflected on his involvement in the keenly contested election. Davido said he put his “career on the line” by campaigning for his uncle in the poll. He appreciated God that his efforts paid off, adding that “I feel victorious”.

The ‘Assurance’ singer also said he would now focus on his music career. “It’s been a long battle fought!! We put our family name on the line, I put my career on the line! But we had faith!!” he wrote. “This was God testing us if we really believed in him!! I feel victorious! Congrats! Your excellency @AAdeleke_01! As for me it’s back to the studio!”. The INEC earlier replied to Davido’s grievances over the apparent “48 hours delay” in the issuance of Adeleke’s certificate. “The Commission is not a political party and will not be swayed by partisan political interests. Section 72 of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that a sealed certificate of return at an election in the prescribed form shall be issued within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned by the Returning Officer in an election under the

