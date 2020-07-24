Metro & Crime

‘I raped her because I was attracted by her buttocks’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

The Police in Niger State have arrested a 32-year-old man, Sani Garba, for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman.

The suspect, while pleading for forgiveness, said he was attracted by the victim’s shaking buttocks.

While speaking to our Correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said on Friday that the suspect was apprehended by operatives attached to ‘B’ division Suleja, adding that he would be arraigned in court after investigation.

The Spokesman further explained that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, noting that the victim was forcefully raped in her room.

Findings have it that the suspect criminally trespassed into the room of the victim and forced her into the act at about 4.30pm on Saturday July 18, 2020.

It was further gathered that the suspect had been involved in the heinous act for over four years before he was eventually apprehended by Police operatives.

When asked about his act, Garba told our Correspondent that he had forcefully had carnal knowledge of more than three old women in the community.

Accordingly, he said: “Since I don’t have money to maintain a girlfriend for now, I resort to having sex with matured women in my area and I enjoy doing it.

“Whenever I see her, her buttocks use to attract me and I could not resist her. But at times I will ask myself, why am I into this nonsense? It is quite unfortunate that I found myself in this mess.”

He asked for forgiveness and admonished other youths to shun the wicked act that may ruin their futures.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Panic as robbers write bank, Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Chenna Inya ABAKALIKI

There is palpable tension at Afikpo in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following a letter reportedly written to the community by armed robbers notifying them of their planned visit to the community.   The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the ancient city. Following this, police, […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 won’t hinder completion of Ikot Oku Ikono flyover – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  The COVID-19 pandemic currently stalling most economic activities globally will not hinder the timely completion of the ongoing 680m span Ikot Oku Ikono flyover. The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh made this known while leading the State Government Information Management Team on an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing Ikot Oku Ikono […]
Metro & Crime

Yahaya Bello: COVID-19 is artificial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has alleged that COVID-19 is an artificial creation which is aimed at causing fear and panic among people. This is as the governor said the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, did not die of coronavirus. Bello spoke at the third-day prayers for the repose of the soul […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: