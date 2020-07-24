‘I raped her because I was attracted by her buttocks’

The Police in Niger State have arrested a 32-year-old man, Sani Garba, for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman.

The suspect, while pleading for forgiveness, said he was attracted by the victim’s shaking buttocks.

While speaking to our Correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said on Friday that the suspect was apprehended by operatives attached to ‘B’ division Suleja, adding that he would be arraigned in court after investigation.

The Spokesman further explained that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, noting that the victim was forcefully raped in her room.

Findings have it that the suspect criminally trespassed into the room of the victim and forced her into the act at about 4.30pm on Saturday July 18, 2020.

It was further gathered that the suspect had been involved in the heinous act for over four years before he was eventually apprehended by Police operatives.

When asked about his act, Garba told our Correspondent that he had forcefully had carnal knowledge of more than three old women in the community.

Accordingly, he said: “Since I don’t have money to maintain a girlfriend for now, I resort to having sex with matured women in my area and I enjoy doing it.

“Whenever I see her, her buttocks use to attract me and I could not resist her. But at times I will ask myself, why am I into this nonsense? It is quite unfortunate that I found myself in this mess.”

He asked for forgiveness and admonished other youths to shun the wicked act that may ruin their futures.

