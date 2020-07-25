News Top Stories

I raped my victim because her buttocks attracted me –Suspect who molests elderly woman

The Police in Niger State have arrested a 32-year-old man, Sani Garba, for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman. The suspect, while pleading for forgiveness, said he was attracted by the victim’s jiggling buttocks. While speaking to our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Wasiu Abiodun, said yesterday that the suspect was apprehended by operatives attached to ‘B’ division Suleja.

Abiodun, who said the suspect would be arraigned in court after investigation, further explained that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, noting that the victim was forcefully raped in her room. The suspect allegedly trespassed into the room of the victim and forced her into the act about 4.30pm on July 18. It was further gathered that the suspect had been involved in the heinous act more than four years before he was eventually apprehended by Police operatives. When asked about his act, Garba told our correspondent that he had forcefully had carnal knowledge of more than three old women in the community.

He said: “Since I don’t have money to maintain a girlfriend for now, I resort to having sex with mature women in my area and I enjoyed doing it. “Whenever I see her, her buttocks used to attract me and I could not resist her. But at times I will ask myself, why am I into this nonsense? It is quite unfortunate that I found myself in this mess.”

