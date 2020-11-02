‘I read law to become more knowledgeable’

Uzochukwu Ohanyere is an alumnus of Afe Babalola University. Ohanyere was called to bar in 2020. He speaks on his journey into the profession of members of the wig and gown in this chat with JOHN CHIKEZIE

Background

My name is Uzochukwu Ohanyere. I am from Oguta local government area of Imo State. I obtained my LL.B from Afe Babalola University and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2020.

Career

I studied Law because words come to me as naturally as numbers do to others.

I was certainly more comfortable with words than numbers and this informed my decision to enroll for a Law degree alongside my thirst for knowledge and belief that lawyers are knowledgeable people.

Pupilage

I have received training from some very distinguished firms like B. O OlusolaandCo, DealHqPartners, UdoUdoma & Bello Osagie and A. B Kasunmu Chambers. The trainings I received in those law firms were the foundation for almosteverythingIknow; itwasexhilarating to see everything one was taught being put to practice.

Law and #ENDSARS protest

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Chapter 2 states that it is the responsibility of the government to protect all lives and property under the ‘Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy’ which happens to be non-justifiable; meaning that they are no actionable in court.

The Constitution grants everyone the right to own and hold property both movable and immovable and the law frowns strongly at the de- struction of property as the criminal damage of properties are punishable offences under the Criminal Code, Pénal Code, ACJA (Administration of Criminal Justice Act) and several laws at the state level.

Destruction of public property is a more severe act because it is a direct affront to the state; a depletion to the commonwealth of the people and I believe that all arsonists and accomplices in the destruction of those properties should be held accountable.

However, I also believe that it is the responsibility of the state to protect the property of its citizens, it is part of the reasons for paying tax and as such, remains the failure of the government’s duty to its people when such acts occurs unabated.

However, itisunfortunatethattheduty of protection is a non-actionable one, so the government cannot be accountable to the people on this account.

Governments’ house-to-house search for COVID-19 palliative loots

The house-to-house search for palliatives is illegal and unconstitutional, such a wide scale search is very characteristic of a military regime. It has no place in a democratic practice. For a search to be carried out in a house, the searching entity must possess a valid and duly issued search warrant to that effect.

Searching the houses of multiple persons at a time without a warrant is an illegality and no executive order can convey legality to the said action.

The search for palliatives has to be carried out after due investigation and upon reasonable suspicion of possession of the palliatives, an application for warrant can be made and when issued, a search can be conducted.

Any contrary action will amount to an illegality and prosecution will be tainted by the illegality of the search which will fault the foundation of any prosecution arising from the search.

Even if the state has no intention to prosecute those in possession of the palliatives but only wants to retrieve the palliatives, the search should still be resisted because such illegality encourages impunity and simply a downward slope.

Parading suspects before trial in court

Such an act can never be constitutionally justified; it is an illegal practice that has been allowed to go on for too long. The Constitution grants everyone a right to dignity of human person, it is undignified and wrong to parade a person suspected of a crime to the media, thereby creating the impression of crime on members of the public.

These people are often paraded looking haggard, even as a legal practitioner and dignified member of society, if I am taken to a cell and kept for days without access to a shower and you tell the media that I am suspected of kidnapping, I would be perceived as a kidnapper by members of the public from that point on.

It is an unfair use of the media and should be stopped immediately. Everyone is entitled to freedom from indignity and parading a person as a criminal or suspected criminal to the entire country is undignified position to be in.

Attack on court and justice delivery system

The looting and destruction of the Lagos State High Court was an unfortunate event and I condemn it wholly. The looters may have set the Lagos Judiciary back by up to ten years.

The implication is that case files are lost and court records of ongoing cases are lost as well. Some cases which have gone on for multiple years may be impacted terribly. This event has strengthened the call for more infusion of technology to judicial processes.

The court records should be backed up electronically and further backed up on the cloud in case the electronic records get damaged. The work of the judiciary is sacrosanct and the looters may have inadvertently become the purveyors of great injustice on all those who have gone before the temple of justice.

I urge that records be backed up in a more permanent and reliable format than in writing.

