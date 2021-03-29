Metro & Crime

I regret hacking people’s bank accounts, says 18-year-old hacker

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

An 18-year-old boy, who specialised in hacking bank accounts, has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

 

The teenage hacker, who expressed regret over his action, disclosed that he had been able to steal from bank accounts through stolen SIM cards.

 

The suspect, Samson Omisakin, was nabbed after stealing N44,000 from a victim’s bank account.

 

According to Samson, he used to receive the SIM cards from his friends, Monday Isaac and Wanda Ajilogba, who he said were into armed robbery.

 

While revealing that a total of 18 SIM cards had been given to him by the robbers, the hacker stated that only few of the SIM cards had been successfully hacked.

 

Samson, who claimed to have graduated from Ibadan Polytechnic, was paraded at the police headquarters in Akure, the state capital alongside the two robbers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

New Telegraph sets the pace at media awards

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

Chijioke Iremeka   Journalists working with the New Telegraph Newspapers have been called upon to maintain the company’s tradition of winning big at different national and international awards.   The Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief (MD/EIC), Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, owners of New Telegraph titles, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, made this appeal while congratulating some of the company’s […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom set to establish Audit Commission

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State government has granted approval for the establishment of an Audit Commission to ensure transparency and accountability in the runing of the state administration. This was part of the resolutions of the Executive Council Meeting of Tuesday, presided over by the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, at Government House, Uyo. Briefing State House […]
Metro & Crime

Land dispute: Body of man, 53, found in cellophane bag

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki   The body of missing 53-year-old Joseph Isu, a native of Amata, Akpoha in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been found inside a cellophane bag with a large stone tied round his neck and a gunshot injury on his right leg. Isu’s stomach was also cut wide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica