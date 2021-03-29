I regret hacking people’s bank accounts, says 18-year-old hacker

An 18-year-old boy, who specialised in hacking bank accounts, has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

The teenage hacker, who expressed regret over his action, disclosed that he had been able to steal from bank accounts through stolen SIM cards.

The suspect, Samson Omisakin, was nabbed after stealing N44,000 from a victim’s bank account.

According to Samson, he used to receive the SIM cards from his friends, Monday Isaac and Wanda Ajilogba, who he said were into armed robbery.

While revealing that a total of 18 SIM cards had been given to him by the robbers, the hacker stated that only few of the SIM cards had been successfully hacked.

Samson, who claimed to have graduated from Ibadan Polytechnic, was paraded at the police headquarters in Akure, the state capital alongside the two robbers.

Like this: Like Loading...