I regret hacking people’s bank accounts –Teenager

An 18-year-old boy, Samson Omisakin, who specialised in hacking bank accounts, has been arrested by the police in Ondo State. The teenager, who expressed regret over his actions, disclosed that he used to steal money from bank accounts through stolen SIM cards.

Omisakin was nabbed after stealing N44,000 from a victim’s bank account. The suspect said he used to receive the SIM cards from his friends, Monday Isaac and Wanda Ajilogba, who were into armed robbery.

While revealing that a total of 18 SIM cards had been given to him by the robbers, the hacker said he was able to successfully hack only a few of the SIM cards. Omisakin, who claimed to have graduated from Ibadan Polytechnic, was paraded at the police headquarters in Akure, alongside the two robbers.

He said: “If I see my victims now, I will beg them and tell them I will not do it again. I feel ashamed when spending and lavishing my victims’ money.

“My mother has a stroke and my father is no longer taking care of me. I started with ‘Yahoo’ and I did it regularly. I studied Computer Engineering where I learnt about hacking. I used applications to run victims’ SIM cards. I used the SIM to withdraw the cash through a Point of Sales (POS) machine or used it to buy cards.

“I collected 18 SIM cards from them but many of them were not useful while some were useful. The one that brought me here was the one I collected N44,000 from. I took N4,000 cash and used the rest to buy goods. I withdraw the cash to an online account.

In this case, I used somebody’s account and it was tracked to us.” Also paraded were three suspected robbers, Martins Aliu, Monday Asaba and Rasheed Oke, who raped their victims after robbing them. Asaba was arrested after robbing and raping a 60-year-old woman.

The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said Aliu, who was just released from prison, broke into an apartment at Eleyewo new site and raped a young lady in the presence of her mother. Salami said the suspects would be arraigned after investigations

