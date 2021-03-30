Metro & Crime

I regret hacking people’s bank accounts –Teenager

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

An 18-year-old boy, Samson Omisakin, who specialised in hacking bank accounts, has been arrested by the police in Ondo State. The teenager, who expressed regret over his actions, disclosed that he used to steal money from bank accounts through stolen SIM cards.

 

Omisakin was nabbed after stealing N44,000 from a victim’s bank account. The suspect said he used to receive the SIM cards from his friends, Monday Isaac and Wanda Ajilogba, who were into armed robbery.

 

While revealing that a total of 18 SIM cards had been given to him by the robbers, the hacker said he was able to successfully hack only a few of the SIM cards. Omisakin, who claimed to have graduated from Ibadan Polytechnic, was paraded at the police headquarters in Akure, alongside the two robbers.

 

He said: “If I see my victims now, I will beg them and tell them I will not do it again. I feel ashamed when spending and lavishing my victims’ money.

 

“My mother has a stroke and my father is no longer taking care of me. I started with ‘Yahoo’ and I did it regularly. I studied Computer Engineering where I learnt about hacking. I used applications to run victims’ SIM cards. I used the SIM to withdraw the cash through a Point of Sales (POS) machine or used it to buy cards.

 

“I collected 18 SIM cards from them but many of them were not useful while some were useful. The one that brought me here was the one I collected N44,000 from. I took N4,000 cash and used the rest to buy goods. I withdraw the cash to an online account.

 

In this case, I used somebody’s account and it was tracked to us.” Also paraded were three suspected robbers, Martins Aliu, Monday Asaba and Rasheed Oke, who raped their victims after robbing them. Asaba was arrested after robbing and raping a 60-year-old woman.

 

The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said Aliu, who was just released from prison, broke into an apartment at Eleyewo new site and raped a young lady in the presence of her mother. Salami said the suspects would be arraigned after investigations

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police warn vehicle owners

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos State Police Command has warned owners of abandoned vehicles parked at Badagry Police Divisio, to remove them within 21 days after this publication or lose them to the public through auction.   They are ‘ scrap’ vehicles – Toyota Corolla saloon car, gray colour, unregistered; Nissan Sunny saloon car, red colour, with registration […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Diesel tanker explodes in Ogun State

Posted on Author Reporter

  News just reaching New Telegraph indicate that a tanker, loaded with diesel, is presently on fire after falling over at Ntabo Bus Stop, Ijoko in Sango, Ogun State. Although details are still sketchy, it was, however, learnt that firefighters are reportedly on the scene battling to put out the blaze. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja […]
Metro & Crime

Kebbi/World Bank to construct rural roads across state

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government incollaboration with the World Bank Assisted Programme will rehabilitate (spot improvement) of about 225km of rural roads distributed across the state. Addressing newman Sunday in his office, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Maigari Abdullahi Dakingari, said that the projects will be done as a first phase and within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica