News

I regret not being a U.S. citizen, says Chimamanda Adichie

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has expressed regret for not choosing to be an American citizen when the opportunity presented itself. She lamented that being a Nigerian appears too frustrating for her, giving the myriad of problems facing the nation.

The award-winning author of ‘Purple Hibiscus’ (2003), ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ (2006), and ‘Americanah’ (2013), the short story collection ‘The Thing Around Your Neck’ (2009), made the revelation in an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, on Bounce Radio. According to her, she made the choice of not being a U.S. citizen, which she deeply regretted.

“She’s Nigerian, but Nigeria deeply frustrates her. She came to the immediate realisation that she doesn’t have to be a dutiful daughter or citizen despite wanting to share in the average experience of an average Nigerian. She made the choice of not being a U.S. citizen which she deeply regrets.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom electoral fraud: Akpabio wants REC also jail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio wants the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini also jailed for the electoral fraud in the Akwa Ibom State in 2019 general elections. The Minister also said that the INEC twisted the context of the Federal High Court judgment that jailed the Akwa […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Disintegration: Watch your utterances –ACF warns Osinbajo

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

•Those who want to split Nigeria should come out clearly –Junaid      Following his reported comments that Nigeria needs prayers to avoid disintegration, the apex Northern socio cultural organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to watch his words.   ACF told Sunday Telegraph that while they agreed that […]
News

CAN tackles FG over unending killings in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi,

The South-East Chapter of the Christian Association of Ni-geria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to take actions and clear any suspicion of government’s connivance in the incessant killings being perpetrated by Bandits in Southern Kaduna.   Making the call in Aba, Abia State, Chairman, South-East CAN, Bishop Goddy Okafor said that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica