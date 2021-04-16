I regret not being a U.S. citizen, says Chimamanda Adichie

Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has expressed regret for not choosing to be an American citizen when the opportunity presented itself. She lamented that being a Nigerian appears too frustrating for her, giving the myriad of problems facing the nation.

The award-winning author of ‘Purple Hibiscus’ (2003), ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ (2006), and ‘Americanah’ (2013), the short story collection ‘The Thing Around Your Neck’ (2009), made the revelation in an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, on Bounce Radio. According to her, she made the choice of not being a U.S. citizen, which she deeply regretted.

“She’s Nigerian, but Nigeria deeply frustrates her. She came to the immediate realisation that she doesn’t have to be a dutiful daughter or citizen despite wanting to share in the average experience of an average Nigerian. She made the choice of not being a U.S. citizen which she deeply regrets.”

