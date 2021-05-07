Arts & Entertainments

I regret wasting time doing secular music – Chidinma

Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, says she regrets “wasting” so much time doing secular music. The musician disclosed this at a recent event while reacting to her decision to switch from secular music to gospel songs. She announced herself as a “crusader of Jesus Christ” with ‘Jehovah Overdo’, a gospel-inclined track, on the occasion of her 30th birthday. Ekile said she de- cided to opt for gospel music because “the dev i l has been winning too long.” The singer vowed never to return to secular music, adding that she is now focused on how to use her talents to work for her “father who is in heaven.” “Our God is faithful, he never lies and he does whatever he says. So I’m here today, it’s been a long journey,” she said. “I had an opportunity to spend time with him, it’s a rare privilege to spend time with him and he told me a lot of things and he said, he has been waiting for me. “So, he is happy to receive me. God has been very intentional about me.

