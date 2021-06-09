Metro & Crime

'I rehabilitated Akaba Health Centre with my three months' salaries

Health officer in charge of Akaba Community Health Centre in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Frank Sikpi, said he used his three months’ salaries to rehabilitate the centre to make it functional and conducive for patients. Spiki disclosed this at the weekend when the New Telegraph visited the health facility.

The health officer from Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, who said he was born, brought up and trained in Ghana, said he renovated the centre so that he could be conducive for him and other health officials also to work.

Sikpi said he conducted delivery and minor surgeries at the centre, which, according to him, runs 24 hours daily. He said: “I took my time to make the place okay so that I can work comfortably here. I don’t like shabby places. All the places I have worked, like the Azikoro Health Centre, if you go there, the place is big but I fenced it. I constructed a road leading to it. I made the place more functional than any other health centre in Bayelsa State.

The place is alive 24 hours. Anytime you go there, people are there to attend to you. “Initially when I came here, it was very bad. Funding was a problem. I do my things as if it is private. I came here in 2016. It was a den for hoodlums. I built the place with my money; almost my three months’ salaries. I was having about N600,000 and I spent more than N400,000 to put the place in order. I met only four beds when I came here. “As I’m living here 24 hours, this place is functional. I bought a generator. It is not the government that brought it.”

