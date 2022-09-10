I remain Plateau Governorship Candidate of LP recognised by INEC, says Margif

A philanthropist and businessman, Ambassador Yohanna Margif, has declared that he remains the only Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party duly recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and vowed not to relinquish the governorship ticket to anyone. It would be recalled that another gubernatorial primary of the party was allegedly held recently, with Dr Patrick Dakum, emerging as the winner, a development that is being contested in the court of law. Margif during press conference in Jos yesterday said he remains the authentic candidate of LP in the state, having been presented with the Certificate of Returns after the primary election by INEC. “My name has been in the news for quite some time. Despite all shades of colourations, ill-wishes and manipulations from high and low places, I make bold to remind you that I am the genuinely elected Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Plateau State,’’ he declared. Adding that; “On this note, therefore, I urge you all to be conscious of rumour peddlers whose business is nothing but spreading rumour for selfishly induced gains. Margif called on all his supporters and party members to keep calm.
Related Articles
Land dispute: Disagreement over lawyer’s representation stalls Ogui Nike-Ugwuaji land dispute
A dispute over land between two communities of Ogui Nike and Ugwuaji in Enugu North and Enugu South local government area of the state suffered setback yesterday in court following disagreement over legal representation. A mild drama, however, ensued in the High Court presided over by Justice C. C. Ani as counsel brawled over legal […]
Report: Bandits Attack Zamfara Town, Kidnap 60 Persons In Midnight Raid
Bandits have attacked Rini town in the Bakura Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State. Eyewitnesses told Channels Television on Friday that the armed men stormed the town at about 2:30am and started shooting sporadically. While residents were said to have refused to come out of their homes despite heavy gunshots renting the air, […]
Nigeria should be restructured before 2023 –Idika Kalu
…says six months enough to transform into a modern state …seeks reduction of LGs from 774 to 350 Former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, has advised the Federal Government to begin the process of restructuring Nigeria and entrenching fiscal federalism before the 2023 general elections. The renowned […]
