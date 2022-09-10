News

I remain Plateau Governorship Candidate of LP recognised by INEC, says Margif

Posted on Author From Musa Pam Comment(0)

A philanthropist and businessman, Ambassador Yohanna Margif, has declared that he remains the only Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party duly recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and vowed not to relinquish the governorship ticket to anyone. It would be recalled that another gubernatorial primary of the party was allegedly held recently, with Dr Patrick Dakum, emerging as the winner, a development that is being contested in the court of law. Margif during press conference in Jos yesterday said he remains the authentic candidate of LP in the state, having been presented with the Certificate of Returns after the primary election by INEC. “My name has been in the news for quite some time. Despite all shades of colourations, ill-wishes and manipulations from high and low places, I make bold to remind you that I am the genuinely elected Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in Plateau State,’’ he declared. Adding that; “On this note, therefore, I urge you all to be conscious of rumour peddlers whose business is nothing but spreading rumour for selfishly induced gains. Margif called on all his supporters and party members to keep calm.

 

Our Reporters

