I respect your decision to step down, Obi tells Okupe

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

 

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has accepted the decision of Dr. Doyin Okupe to step down as Director General of his presidential campaign.

Okupe had announced his resignation on Tuesday, and said it was to enable his clear his name for money laundering conviction of him by the court.

Obi, in a letter to Okupe dated December 21, 2022, said he respects his decision to do so.

The LP candidate, however, told him that the story of OBIdient movement: “Which has galvanized millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.”

He expressed “hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name.”

 

 

 

 

