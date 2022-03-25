I robbed my gang member’s girlfriend in retaliation –Suspect

…as female tucked drugs, pistol in bra

A 36-year-old automobile mechanic, Celestine Igwe, who was arrested for robbery has narrated how he stripped the wife of his gang member of her phone. He said that the robbery which led to his arrest by police in Lagos was carried out in retaliation. According to him, in their law it was agreed that members of the gang should not rob each other or family members.

But the reverse was the case as Igwe narrated that it was after his wife’s phone was snatched by one of his gang member that made him to go after the girlfriend of the person who led a robbery gang to his house to disposess his wife of her phone and other valuables at Satellite Town in Amuwo Odofin of area of Lagos State. He explained: “I was not around when some sections of our gang went on operation and rob my wife of her phone hiding in her shoe.

I couldn’t reach my wife through the phone where I was on the fateful day. It was when I came back that my wife told me her phone had been stolen by an armed robber. I did my investigation and discovered that it was one of my gang members, called Amadi that carried out the operation and I called him on phone to appealed to him to return my wife phone that I don’t have money to buy her new phone. But he denied robbing my wife until I was able convinced him where the robbery took place.”

Igwe told our correspondent that he gave Amadi an ultimatum to return the phone and threatened him that after the expiration of the date he would go after Amadi’s girlfriend and rob her of her own phone. After the expiration of the date Igwe said that he went after Amadi’s wife and robbed her of her phone, but Amadi couldn’t report the incident to the police that he stole his wife phone and other valuables. He said: “I worked as an automobile mechanic before I joined the phone snatching gang; it was when money was not forthcoming as expected that I started going from one drinking joint to another.

One fateful day, I was at a joint complaining of my life style when a guy approached me, after explaining my problem to him, he then advised me to join him in his robbery gang. “It was in the cause of my robbery operation that I came across Amadi and others. But before then Amadi had his own boys, who work with him. Because we belongs to Aiye cult group; we bonded immediately and he was made the second in command of the gang and the law of gang was that we shouldn’t rob our families but I was surprised when my wife was robbed. “Unfortunately, the incident that brought us to the police was a case of where chicken eat chicken.

He betrayed me by robbing my wife of her phone and I retaliated and I went after his girlfriend and stripped her of phone and other valuables. My wife was in her shop on Thursday February 18, when she was robbed. I was not around when they came, when I return back she then complained what happened. “I then called Amadi to find out if he was the one who came to rob my wife of her phone, he denied it, because I knew that no other robber steal phones in that axis than our gang I then gave him 24 hours to return it to my wife or else I would go after his wife. After the expiration of the date I went after his wife and stole her phone and collect other valuables from her in retaliation.”

When asked where he got the gun he used for the operation, Igwe said that he bought the gun at the rate of N35,000 at Enugu State, when he went for his uncle burial, who died of heart attack, saying that the gun was hidden in the cloth he took to village for burial why coming back to Lagos. Also, when Amadi was asked what transpired between him and Igwe he said that it was true that Igwe wife phone was collected from her. However, he denied being part of the gang, who stole the phone. Amadi noted that he wasn’t in Lagos on the fateful day of the operation, saying that he was aware of those who collected the phone.

He said: “Igwe called me one fateful day that his phone was stolen from her by my boys and I appealed to him to wait for me to do my findings and get those who carried out the operation, he was just ranting and shouting and I told him he just have to wait that there was nothing I could do at that time of the night than to exercise patients.

“It was true we belong to the same cult group, after my boys heard he was threatening us and also collected my girlfriend phone they went to his house to vandalised his prop-colerties and his car. His wife and children were beaten it was as a result of that he went to police station to lodge complaint that some people came to attacked him it was in the process he was arrested and detained which led to my arrest and other gang members. Another member of the gang, identified as Umaru Galadima, denied involvement in the robbery operation.

He told New Telegraph that the police team who arrested both of them were invited by the suspect when another robbery gang stormed his house. I am not innocent I don’t know anything about the present operation. He said: “It was true we are members of same cult group and we relate well. I don’t know anything about the robbery incident. It was true am part of the cult group. I was returning from a friend house where I went to picked up phone when police arrested me I regret my actions.

“Those, who went to rob Igwe wife’s of her phone didn’t know it was her wife. If they had known they would not do that. Instead of him to exercise patients to get to the conclusion of the matter he went to rob Amadi’s girlfriend. I believe we are all one, now the bubble has been busted we are now in the mess together.” Also, arrested in connection with the phone robbery is Oduh Solomon, who claimed to be a trailer part seller at Berger Yard, Apapa. He was the person, who bought Igwe wife stolen phone from Amadi’s boys.

Narrating his involvement in the incident, the 30 years old native of Anambra State, said: “Unfortunately, one of my friend brought a phone, a Samsung A03 to me, with which I swapped with my phone. I was arrested in my shop because of the phone. “I didn’t know that the phone was a stolen one. I was in my shop when policemen came to arrest me.

I was disgraced the day the police came to arrest me. My advice to people is that they should be mindful of phones they are buying from Street boys. Meanwhile, detectives attached to the command have arrested a 30-year-old lady, Blessing Gabriel, a cultist who also doubled as armed robbers armourer.

She was arrested at Satellite Town area of the state on February 18, 2022 by operatives of the command’s special squad. During a search detectives discovered a miniature English pistol concealed in a bag and substance suspected to be hard drug tucked under her bra. Gabriel in her confessional statement claimed she bought the gun online at N35,000 for self-defence purposes. She said: “It was because some bad boys in my area where I sell drugs used to harassed me that was what made me to buy the gun for my protection.

The bad boys have also been threatening me since last year because I sell drugs. Gabriel said that she had been in the illegal drug dealing for over a year. Also, arrested alongside Gabriel is Chidinma who usually buy hemp from her . She was picked up for smoking cannabis around the Agboju neighbourhood but did not deny not knowing Gabriel.

She confirmed that Gabriel only sold them ‘weeds’, adding that she was not aware of her working with any armed robbery gang. Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, however, said that the suspects, who were Viking members were responsible for the spate of rival cult clashes in Satellite Town and its environs. During interrogation, he noted that Celestine Igwe confessed he owned one locally made pistol. The commissioner said that the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

