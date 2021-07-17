I saw decomposing bodies, human parts in a shrine –Abducted 21- year-old lady

Chineme (surname withheld), a native of Ndiegu Amagu, Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state, yesterday narrated how she was abducted and taken to a thick forest where was to be killed by suspected warlords on Sunday for sacrifice. She said that she was hypnotized and taken to a thick forest in Abakaliki where she was assaulted by suspected warlords who stripped her naked and hung her on a tree in the forest.

The people of Enyibichiri Echi-Alike in the LG area and their neighbouring Enyigba in Abakaliki local government area also in the state have been at war for decades with many lives and properties worth billions of naira destroyed. Governor Dave Umahi had intensified efforts to end the killings and maiming while security agents have arrested some of the warlords. But there has been secrete abductions and killings in the crisis with 21 year old Chineme being the latest victim. Chineme had entered a bush from her Ikwo hometown to Abakaliki where she was abducted and taken to a thick forest where she was stripped naked and assaulted by about 15 suspected warlords.

