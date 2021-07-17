News

I saw decomposing bodies, human parts in a shrine –Abducted 21- year-old lady

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Chineme (surname withheld), a native of Ndiegu Amagu, Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state, yesterday narrated how she was abducted and taken to a thick forest where was to be killed by suspected warlords on Sunday for sacrifice. She said that she was hypnotized and taken to a thick forest in Abakaliki where she was assaulted by suspected warlords who stripped her naked and hung her on a tree in the forest.

The people of Enyibichiri Echi-Alike in the LG area and their neighbouring Enyigba in Abakaliki local government area also in the state have been at war for decades with many lives and properties worth billions of naira destroyed. Governor Dave Umahi had intensified efforts to end the killings and maiming while security agents have arrested some of the warlords. But there has been secrete abductions and killings in the crisis with 21 year old Chineme being the latest victim. Chineme had entered a bush from her Ikwo hometown to Abakaliki where she was abducted and taken to a thick forest where she was stripped naked and assaulted by about 15 suspected warlords.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

RMAFC moves to track unremitted revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has enlisted services of consultants to begin auditing of revenue remittances into federation purse by revenue generating agencies of the government. The commission, which made this known yesterday via a statement issued by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Nwachukwu Christian, said Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) […]
News Top Stories

2023: PDP banks on Atiku/Obi, Saraki, others

Posted on Author Geoffrey Ekenna

South-West may get Senate President, S/South, SGF, • South-East wants one term for Atiku • Tambuwal/ Wike’s ticket in danger   Indications were rife over the weekend that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is planning to return former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate in 2023 as part of efforts to win the […]
News

Campaigners urged Middle East enthusiasts to explore local regions, support staycations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Bavaria-based Outdooractive, Europe’s largest outdoor portal for hiking, cycling, mountain biking, and skiing, has unveiled a new social media campaign to help tourism providers around the world address the challenges of COVID-19. As part of the www.exploremyregion.comcampaign, over 100 tourism companies and destinations from across Europe, the USA and beyond, will raise awareness of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica