Arts & Entertainments

I saw myself inside airbags -Sabinus, hit by drunk driver

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigerian skitmaker Chukwuemeka Emmanuel popularly known as ‘Oga Sabinus’ has been involved in an accident with his new Mercedes Benz car in Lagos.

A Twitter user by the name @ajeboDanny broke the news in the early hours of Sunday, September 11, tweeting a picture of the crashed car, with the caption: “Sabinus was just involved in an accident in his new Benz and he survived”.

Following the revelation of the accident, the skitmaker took to his Instagram live to address his fans that he and his brother, who was in the vehicle, were okay.

“We thank Gcd for life first, that’s the main thing. Sabinus is safe, nothing happened to me, I dey okay, no fear. Who dey die na person wey get bad hand. If your hand is not clean… Even my senior brother is safe, nothing happened,” the comedian assured his fans.

Narrating what happened to his fans, Sabinus said the accident occurred as a result of a drunk driver who crashed into his newly-acquired Benz from the opposite lane.

“The only thing I keep saying is people should avoid drinking and driving, do you understand? This is the first time I’m seeing this type of thing, where a car would be driving in his own lane, and another car from another lane would drive and scatter the car.

“We thank God. But… just imagine you’re moving on your own way and another car from another place from nowhere hits you, next thing I saw was myself inside airbags.

“Even the people that hit me, the boy, was confused. See them vomiting. Their car was filled with drinks, alcohol,” the comedian further explained.

When asked if his car was reparable, he said “We’ll get a new car, investor’s vibe. You know I don’t bring my things online. Even when I bought the car, I didn’t post it, so it’s not my life.

“My life is comedy, not posting. I give thanks to God for everything. This is my first time being involved in an accident and I didn’t even know how it happened,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Zazuu: Defying the laws of packaging, logic, industry standard

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“In the music business, there’s no ‘almighty formula’ to ‘blow,’ it is an industry where 1 + 1 will never give you 2” – Legendary Hustler, 2015. With this in mind, we all know that anything goes and anyone can blow at any time with any method, but no one with a proper understanding of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why I love marrying younger women, by Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Popular Nigerian politician and Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has explained why he has more than one wife and prefers to marry young women. In an interview with BBC Igbo, the billionaire explained the reason behind his choice of polygamy. According to him, the average northerner has at least two wives and they are helping […]
Arts & Entertainments

Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo, loses dad

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has lost his father-in-law. The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where he announced the passing away of Lola’s father. “My dear father-in-law. Chief Oladipo Adewale Omotayo aka “Papa” We will surely miss you! Loudly crying face Your beloved […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica